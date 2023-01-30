Big Brother Naija 2021 winner, Whitemoney, recently got social media users talking over his outfit

The Shine Ya Eyes star posed for a photo dressed in a varsity jacket with a pair of ripped denim trouser

Several internet users who saw the post have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts about the look

Hazel Oyeze Onoduenyi, who is better known as Whitemoney is one Nigerian reality TV star who knows how to get people talking effortlessly.

And when it comes to fashion, the 2021 BBNaija winner always keeps the fashion police busy.

Photos of Whitemoney. Credit: @realitytving

Source: Instagram

A photo of the singer and TV star was shared on Instagram by @realitytving and the nature of his ensemble has left many people amused.

In the photo, he is seen in a blue and white varsity letterman jacket which he wore over a white see-through sheer top.

He paired the look with some distressed denim pants and some Louis Vuitton-printed shoes.

Check out the photo below:

Social media users react to Whitemoney's outfit

thriftsbyara

"This one na fresh werey."

officialozavize:

"Make he Dey wear his native Dey go abeg."

izz_ruthy:

" Outfit screaming typical Igbo man."

pr__ai__se:

"Wetin be this."

a_d_e_s_e:

"I don't know where biggie get all his children cus first ka3na now whitemoney."

__anonymousss98:

"Na small thing he take dress pass portable cos Wetin be this ?"

queenosky_102:

"His fashion sense and that of speed darlighton na the same."

__anonymousss98:

"As him song be Na so him dressing be also."

itohan862:

"After winning 50 million this is what he could come up with bad dressing sense?"

Whitemoney's net ensemble amuses fans

In October of 2022, Whitemoney gave the online fashion police enough fodder following one of his posts online.

The Big Brother Naija star took to his Twitter page to share a video of his attire while out and about - and it got many people talking.

In the video, the Shine Ya Eyes winner showed ample skin in a black two-piece made of net fabric.

Men with heavy stacks of jewellery leave internet users amused

More men are becoming bold when it comes to making fashion statements and it is interesting to see.

A video posted by @mufasatundeednut sees a group of men in an entourage strolling down a street.

What caught the attention of people was the men's choice of jewellery. Each man was seen covered in heavy silver-coated jewellery around the neck.

Source: Legit.ng