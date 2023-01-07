A throwback video of the singer Asake sing and doing the Joha dance step during his days as an undergraduate at the Obafemi Awolowo University has surfaced online and gone viral

The young singer was seen on stage in the viral clip energetically doing the Joha dance while singing at the same time while been clad in a hilarious attire

The old video has stirred reactions online as Nigerians hailed the singer for staying consistent and dedicated throughout his music career

The rave of the moment in the Nigerian music industry, Ahmed Ololade better known as Asake recently trended online as an old video clip of him performing on stage his hit song Joha during his days as an undergraduate at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU).

The throwback singer of the fast-growing singer was shared online by ace Insta-blogger, Tunde Ednut.

An old video of singer Asake performing his hit song Joha when he was still an undergraduate in OAU goes viral. Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

In the clip that has now gone viral, Asake was seen doing the famous Joha dance. The song is one of the hit track off the YBNL singer's debut album 'Mr money With The Vibe'.

Nigerians in reaction to the viral old clip couldn't help but hail the singer for years of staying dedicated and consistent before he finally got his breakthrough.

See the video of Asake performing Joha back in the day, when he was still in OAU:

See how Nigerians reacted to the old viral clip of Asake performing Joha when he was still an undergraduate at OAU

@quiddyofficial:

"Consistent grinding! Sleepless nights! Dedication! God’s grace! Keep pushing. Regardless! Asake Big motivation."

@iamnafhizat:

"I was privileged to see this life and direct. DASA KWENU always supporting each other and also go for our colleagues show❤️ we all Know ASAKE is made for greatness."

@grandview.ng:

"Why him con dress like Santa Claus .. thank God for styling."

@flowzdarlington:

"No over night success anywhere, don’t let the gram fool you, if we tell you the loses u fit fear so we just share the good stories and wins most of the times."

@peace_tochukwu23:

"Youth of this days one to blow in one month. All the wealthy people you admire today persevere and didn’t give up on their dreams, steady grinding, you go make am. I’ll make it in life healthy and wealthy."

@anthonyangela01:

"Ahn ahn truly truly hard work pays ❤️❤️. Consistency is key!"

@thelayomi:

"So our Asake don prostrate for Awo boys. This life na turn by turn."

“Mr money with the vibe”: Throwback video of Asake riding Okada in Lekki trends online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls previously reporting that a viral old video of fast-rising Nigerian singer Asake, where the singer showed his street credibility, recently drew a lot of attention online.

In the viral clips from way back, Asake could be seen gulping down a bottle of big stout while socializing with some people on the street of Lekki.

After the singer was done socializing with some people, he was later seen hopping on an Okada as he rode off with a host of other bikers following him.

