Famous Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, shared some deep insights about the constant beef between the Nigerian and South African music industry

Tiwa noted during a recent interview that there's a lot of healing that needs to take place between Nigerian artists and their South African counterparts

The Loaded crooner also spoke about what legacy she wants to leave behind, Tiwa noted that she wants to be remembered as a flagbearer for the next generation of female singers

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Internationally famous Nigerian female Afrobeat singer, Tiwa Savage, recently shared her thoughts about the constant beef between the Nigerian music industry and the South African music industry.

Tiwa noted that the actions of a few shouldn't be used to judge all; while insisting that both parties have a lot of healing to do and cleanse each other of their distrust.

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, finally weighs in on the constant beef between Nigerian artists and their other African counterparts. Photo credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

"I want to be remembered as an African woman who didn't take, no for an answer" - Tiwa Savage

The singer also spoke about what she intends to leave behind as her legacy by the time she retires. Tiwa noted that she wants to be remembered as a flagbearer, as an African woman who didn't give up when she was turned down.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Tiwa Savage also shed some light on why Nigerian artists are succeeding more than other African artists internationally. She noted that it is because Nigerians are tough and natural hustlers.

See more of the Tiwa Savage's interview with Unveil Africa below:

See how netizens reacted to Tiwa Savage's comments about Nigerian and South African beef

@adedoyindaramolaade:

"BBN too is trying to mend the bond between Nigeria and South Africa. Don't come for me oo."

@collinszn_:

"She called herself and forgot tems, imagine."

@bwoyilo:

"We are brothers and they are sisters! We’re ahead of dem Asiwaju."

@naturalboifilmz:

"It's 3 factors that help Nigerian music, 1. Church(95% of Nigerian artists discovered their talents from church) 2. Yahoo yahoo was a prime financer of Nigerian music. 3. Nigerian Japa culture, Nigerians are literally spread everywhere across the world, hence, it makes it easier for our music to cross to other countries."

@davidmogul:

"Nigerians are better cause we have better producers."

@shaib29012:

"She didnt mention Tems, the no1 Nigerian female artist far ahead of others in global arena."

Viral video of Tiwa Savage at a local market in Ghana stuns many

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that a video of Nigerian music queen Tiwa Savage shopping at a local market in Ghana had gone viral on the country’s social media space.

The mother of one, who was among the singers who thrilled the audience with stunning performances at the recently concluded Afrochella concert, went on to visit Nima market in Ghana.

Tiwa, who is famous for her high-class fashion sense, was spotted in a simple outfit as she rocked a plain top and jeans for her shopping at the local market.

Source: Legit.ng