Nigerian Afrobeat diva Tiwa Savage who recently performed at the Afrochella concert was seen at a local market

In a trending video, Tiwa Savage who appeared to be alone walked freely in the market as she went shopping

The video has, however, triggered reactions from netizens, especially Nigerians as many were surprised she could go to a local market

A video of Nigerian music queen Tiwa Savage shopping at a local market in Ghana has gone viral on the country’s social media space.

The mother of one, who was among the singers who thrilled the audience with stunning performances at the recently concluded Afrochella concert, went on to visit Nima market in Ghana.

Tiwa, who is famous for her high-class fashion sense was spotted in a simple outfit as she rocked a plain top and jeans for her shopping at the local market.

See the viral video below:

Netizens react to video of Tiwa Savage at a local market

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ruutsen001:

"Funny how our Nigeria celebrity feel so free while in Ghana than here in 9ja."

notinyourimagination:

"Tiwa just Dey glow …. All dem Tiwa go Dey hide theirs wings for house normally, because na angel I Dey see like this."

sexydjteddy:

"Nawa oo so someone can’t even go out in peace."

_smartalker:

"This is not food stuffs na herbal stuffs I de see."

toosiemerit:

"Make she starve to get ?"

jo_peggy_obruche:

"If only that lady knew it’s was Tiwa savage d celebrity that touched her ."

hush_funds221:

"Firstly them no Dey send our celebrities for there that much secondly to buy Nigerian cooked food in Ghana now no be beans she has enter market herself nhi oo

star_cross_19:

"Our sister wan drink Garry stay safe out there Iya Jamal make them know go rush you hope say know be Ghana you Dey sha hold your phone well akoi kidnapping of phone oooo."

Tiwa Savage stirs reactions with outfit at Ghana concert

Legit.ng reported that Tiwa Savage made headlines over an outfit she rocked to a recent concert in Ghana.

A viral video showed the moment the mother of one mounted the Afro Nation 2022 stage as she rocked a see-through outfit which left tongues wagging.

Reacting to the singer's outfit, someone said:

"God have mercy na yansh I Dey look throughout."

