Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has applauded Nigerians for the massive growth in the country’s music industry

Shatta Wale in what appears to be a cry out for help to Nigerians revealed Ghana's music industry was a disgrace

He added that Ghanaians don’t take action as he urged them to stop arguing with Nigerians but instead seek assistance

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

The massive growth in the Nigerian music industry seems to have stunned Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale, who recently cried out for help in regard to his career.

Shatta Wale in a tweet via his official Twitter handle described the Ghanaian music industry as a disgrace, adding that the citizens don't take action.

Shatta Wale hails Nigerians. Credit: @shattawalegh

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

“Is better we stop arguing with Nigerian Fans, promoters, etc and ask for help.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Me sef I need record label, Ghana music is a disgrace Mek nobody lie you . Shouts to Naija Ghana ppl too deh like talk with no action Yes I have said it ….”

See his tweet below:

Netizens react to Shatta Wale’s tweet about Ghana music

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens expressed disappointment at the Ghanaian singer. See some of the reactions below:

pee_deevah:

"You don't have to put your people down to praise mine. You have some pretty good musicians in Ghana that I listen to. Do well to work with your people and be great together, there's a big sky for everyone okay?"

modap_:

"Lol this man is so unpredictable. One thing I love about him, wish you the best❤️."

mrrich:

"That's the reason why you're finding it difficult to drop the album?"

derrick45:

"Shatta Wale is bigger & better than Davido, Wizkid, Burnaboy & the Nigerian music industry combined. His destiny was foretold the day Fela died. ✌"

mrandre759:

"He is definitely saying the TRUTH but people will bash Him ..80%of Ghanaians are now into NIGERIA music because of Good sound quality,Mad Vibes,Trending sounds,.. It time for GHANAIAN artistes to ask for help and stop complaining every single year.."

Shatta Wale does hilarious dance moves with sister

On God hitmaker, Shatta Wale, got many Ghanaians on the floor with laughter after a hilarious video of himself and his little sister, Winnie Mensah, doing TikTok dances together popped up on social media.

The two cute siblings looked like they were having a blast as they jammed to a foreign rap song. Shatta Wale showed his goofy and cute side as he got his sister smiling with his funny facial expressions and uncoordinated dance moves.

Winnie had Shatta following her every move as he tried to mimic her dance steps. Many peeps who did not know Winnie were surprised when they discovered that Shatta Wale had a cute little sister.

Source: Legit.ng