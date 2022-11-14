Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage continues to trend following her latest music project titled Loaded featuring Asake

In a video, Tiwa, who seems not to care about what people have to say about her lines in the song, said she is loaded with beauty, body and bank balance

The video, which showed Tiwa showing off some moves, has left her fans and followers gushing as many hailed her

Popular singer Tiwa Savage has shared a video of her vibing to her trending song Loaded featuring YBNL star Asake.

In what seems to be a response to those dragging her about a line in the song where she spoke about her leaked tape, Tiwa stated that she is loaded with beauty, body and bank balance.

Tiwa Savage shares video of her vibing to her song Loaded. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

As proof, Tiwa was seen in the video flaunting her body as she showed off some moves.

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, Tiwa wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“#loaded with beauty, body, bank balance … All B’s cause I’m a bad B.”

See the video below:

Fans gush over Tiwa Savage's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

israell_ex:

"Can we get married already please ."

jeffisyourdaddy:

"The only B you’re not is plan B, first choice or nothing ."

opegucci:

"Twerk for me baby ."

amuyi______:

"Nobody badder!."

the_real_tobe_official:

"Abi make I leave Cuppy come focus on mummy Jam Jam?"

sophili_cious:

"Good girl no Dey pay."

wagon4real:

"African Bahd Gyal."

Kemi Olunloyo reacts as Tiwa Savage addresses leaked tape in new song

Tiwa Savage made headlines over the release of her song, Loaded, featuring singer Asake.

In the song, the mother of one addressed her leaked tape that caused a massive buzz in 2021.

Following the release of the song, controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo shared her thoughts on Tiwa singing about the leaked tape.

Kemi cautioned Tiwa about the lyrics, explaining the meaning of the Yoruba lyrics and how Tiwa sang that small enjoyment cannot ruin her life.

According to Olunloyo, it might not ruin Tiwa’s life, but it can influence young girls. She also told the music star to stop singing about it.

Source: Legit.ng