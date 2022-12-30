Millions of social media fans are currently glued to actor Alexx Ekubo’s page as they await his response to ex-fiancee, Fancy Acholonu’s public apology and plea for forgiveness

The actor, however, took to his Instastory channel with a bible verse that has left many wondering about his current state of mind

Ekubo’s bible verse stresses the importance of learning to please the Lord in a bid to also get one’s true desires

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo is currently trending on social media after his ex-fiance, Fancy Acholonu, made their broken relationship a topic of discussion again.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the US-based model took many by surprise after issuing a public apology to Ekubo and his family for her hasty decision to call off their wedding plans months ago.

Alexx Ekubo quotes powerful bible verse. Photo: @alexxekubo/@fancyacholonu

Acholonu in her post equally stressed that she still misses the actor and loves him as she begged for his forgiveness.

Since the post went live on social media, many Nigerians and fans from different parts of the world have all stayed glued to Ekubo’s social media pages awaiting his response.

However, hours after the post, the actor took to his Instastory channel with a powerful bible verse while staying mum on the matter.

The verse shared by the Nollywood star stresses the importance of choosing to do things in the way that pleases the Lord so as to get one’s true desires.

Actor Alexx Ekubo shares bible verse after ex-fiancee's apology. Photo: @alexxekubo

Social media commentator writes Ekubo

Still in a related story, Legit.ng reported that controversial Twitter personality, Dr Pen King, addressed a series of posts to Alexx Ekubo following his former fiancee’s public plea for forgiveness.

According to Pen King, it would be in Ekubo’s best interest to find a new woman instead of welcoming his ex into his life.

Pen King hammered on all the actor has achieved in Acholonu’s absence while suggesting that her absence has been some sort of stumbling block for him

"As soon as she left, he built a mansion, invested more, bagged a doctorate. Everything started falling in place for him. Who knows whether she was the w1ych stalling his progress," his post read in part.

