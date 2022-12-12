Fast-rising Nigerian Afro-Fuji singer Asake recently hosted a show in London, at the O2 Brixton center and hit was super lit

However, the biggest highlight of the event aside from Asake ripping his trousers while doing Gbese dance, was seeing Olamide, take the stage to perform with the Joha crooner

Olamide's performance was short but was quite exciting because this is his first time on stage in nearly six months

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

On Sunday, December 11, 2022, singer Asake kicked-off his three days show at the O2 Brixton Arena in London.

The first day of the show was super explosive; from the videos sighted online, fans in the arena were seen losing their minds as Asake thrilled them to all of his hit tracks.

The moment Olamide walked on stage to join Asake on stage, that's trending online. Photo credit: @Olamide/@adesope_olajide

Source: Instagram

However, there were a couple of side attractions from the show that got people talking, first was the moment Asake suffered a wardrobe malfunction, and it was caught on camera.

While the second was ace rapper and the singer's record label boss, Olamide joining the PBUY crooner on stage to do the track Omo Ope together.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Baddo Lee went on stage with so much style, class and panache as he delivered his bars and left, leaving fans going gaga.

Watch the viral moment when Olamide joined Asake on stage to perform together:

See how netizens reacted to Olamide's performance at Asake's show below:

@banjeezay:

"Father Christmas baddo, see soft giveaway."

@Phorboi:

"Na that jacket shock me pass omo, do you know how much that cost."

@odunayo37416029:

"See me shining teeth like mumu, I too love baddo."

@dxnkey:

"Baddoooo. Thought they said rap is dead."

@simified2:

"See me laughing sheepishly ,I too love baddo na me suppose collect all those stuffs he was throwing Shey I no go kuku use all my life savings buy Asake ticket so I can see my baddo."

@coded6355:

"I dey smile tear dey comot for my eyes."

@AkoredeKiex

"I hve to watch his video countless times with smile on mah face. @Olamide worth the forever champion."

@SimbadTx:

"Badoo is a legend..He is the Jagaban in the music industry."

Organise crooner Asake suffers wardrobe malfunction at London show, stylishly leaves the stage, video trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting earlier that Nigerian rave of the moment Asake is currently trending online over a clip from his show in London.

The clip showed the embarrassing moment, the singer who is signed to Olamide's YBNL label and known for his energetic performance did a kick mid-air which saw his trouser get torn during the action.

To make it funny, Asake, upon noticing the wardrobe malfunction, stylishly left the stage in a reverse manner.

Source: Legit.ng