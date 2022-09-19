Nigerian music wave of the money, Ololade Asake, got his fans laughing when he debuted a new dance for one of his hit singles

Asake wore rather too big jean trousers as he vibed to his own song titled Joha, off the Mr Money With The Vibe album, and Nigerian can't stop talking about it

One of the members of the popular Instagram group, Ikorodu Bois, jumped on the challenge and fans compared their hilarious moves

A video of YBNL star Ololade Asake vibing to one of his songs has sparked hilarious reactions online, judging by his choice of trousers.

The wave-making singer rocked jean trousers big enough to accommodate more than two people as he vibed to his own song, Joha, off his recently released Mr Money With The Vibe album.

Ikorodu Boiz jumps on Asake's challenge Credit: @asakemusic @ikorodu_bois

Source: Instagram

To further give Asake's Joha vibes more talking points, one of Ikorodu Bois members decided to reciprocate the dressing and dance style, and there were not too many differences as he killed it in the comparative video.

To make his trousers look exactly like Asake's own, he had to use a clip to hold them, and fans sighted it when he turned around.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Nigerians react to Ikorodu Bois version of Joha challenge

Social media users across the country have dropped interesting remarks about the Ikorodu Bois version of Asake's Joha challenge.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments below:

Shifyy_eleniyan:

"Asake vs Alake."

Peaceful.stores:

"Turn again I want to see something."

Sijioyewusi:

"It’s the pegs holding the jeans at the back for me."

Sinnless_boi:

"Where ur tinted dread."

Nola_cozy:

"Am I the only one seeing that they even went into the details of the wall pattern? Where are these kids from? Is the peg for me?."

