Singer Tiwa Savage made a surprise appearance on stage during the second leg of Asake’s Flytime show in Lagos

The music stars performed their hit collabo, Loaded, as members of the audience joined them to enjoy the moment

However, some internet observers argued that the music stars do not have any stage chemistry with some wondering why Asake didn’t get too close to the singer

Music star Tiwa Savage is known for giving heated performances on stage with male colleagues but the case was entirely different with singer, Asake.

The My Darling crooner joined Asake on stage for the second leg of his Flytime show and they performed their hit collabo, Loaded.

Asake keeps distance as Tiwa Savage joins him on stage. Photo: @tiwasaveg/@goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

Both Tiwa and Asake kept things professional as they simply delivered their verses while keeping members of the audience entertained.

Watch a video of their performance below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Social media users react

kayode_chase_06 said:

"Shey Asake dey fear to hold tiwa nii ."

sleeksean said:

"Them two have no stage chemistry whatsoever."

rita_nwokocha said:

"Tiwa is a great great performer . I love to see her energy on stage ❤️."

styleme_makeover said:

"She lost weight pop,I love how thick she was looking before."

hemmppress6 said:

"I swear this is what every lady needs high self esteem seggz tape or no seggz tape I love her na person wey leak am get problem becos na una two enjoy am."

bisabibat said:

"African Badgirl with mr money."

talesoftoba said:

"Craze dey worry all of una were say tiwa verse no sweet. Una just hate too much. Her verse is always pumping whenever she performs."

Singer Wizkid spotted taking pictures with fans at Asake's show

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid was among the superstars who showed up for Asake's second show in Lagos.

A video captured the moment Wizkid watched the show alongside Flytime boss, Cicil Hammond.

Surprisingly, the singer allowed fans who spotted him at the venue to freely take pictures with him.

One social media user who reacted wrote:

"Make una allow am enjoy the show naw , una wan blind am with una phone light."

Source: Legit.ng