Nigerian singer Asake is the rave of the moment both home and abroad, with his hit songs and energetic performances

The singer recently performed with Tiwa Savage and while fans enjoyed their collaboration, they couldn't help but point out how beautiful Tiwa is

Another highlight of the video is the fact that Asake decided to wear his signature baggy jeans since his last wardrobe malfunction on stage

Nigerian singer Asake suffered a wardrobe malfunction recently and that seemed to have prompted his choice of outfit for his lates show.

In a viral clip seen online, the singer was seen in his signature oversized jeans as he gave fans a great time.

Tiwa Savage and Asake entertain fans on stage Photo credit: @societypluz

Source: Instagram

The crowd went wild when the beautiful Tiwa Savage came on stage to sing her son Loaded with Asake.

Watch the video below:

Different reactions to the video

ordeenakah_:

"The one time Asake tried to wear fitted trouser, it tore on stage. Now he has gone back to factory reset of baggy "

monalisa.stephen:

"But Tiwa Savage is too Fine sha . ❤️❤️"

___sheila1:

"See me smiling like a mumu … Tiwa rora e"

jayceedrillz:

"He wear Jeans trouser this time "

__betty_official__:

"This Asake trouser will be up to 6 yards. I can sew 3 gowns with it"

lhord_nyash:

"Big Tiwa still dey enter eyes shaaaa.."

judith_bada_:

"My whole body can fit into one leg of his trouser "

blaine67132:

"Tiwa body dey call Asake but Omo e pass each other "

ijay_sucre

"Tiwa is so beautiful and se*xy"

olu_flexxzy:

"He would remember the year 2022 forever "

_priva8_:

"Tiwa wan rock Asake but he too short ❤️"

Asake ends Lagos show while people were still driving in

YBNL music star, Asake, had his concert in Lagos state on Thursday night, December 22, and videos from the event surfaced on social media.

While netizens expressed surprise at the massive turnout, there were also reactions to the number of hours Asake used on stage.

According to the reports, many who are used to late arrivals by Nigerian artists were proved wrong by Asake as he showed up for his Lagos show at 11:37pm and performed till 12:39PM.

Source: Legit.ng