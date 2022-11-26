Popular singer Portable recently couldn't contain his happiness as he took to his Instagram page to express his joy over his latest musical feat

The Afro-street music sensation, in a viral post shared on his page, gave thanks to God as he celebrated his latest album Ika of Africa, hitting 100k plays within 24 hours of releasing it

Portable, who is quite famed for constantly being in the news for all of the wrong reasons, this time botched that trend showing gratitude to God almighty for his recent musical success

Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Olalomi Okikiola better known as Portable, recently trended online after he took to his Instagram page to celebrate his latest musical achievement.

The singer had taken to his social media page to thank God almighty for blessing his hard work.

Nigerian singer Portable stirs reactions online as he celebrates the success of his debut album. Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

This is coming after his debut album Ika of Africa, which dropped on Thursday, November 24, 2022, hit over 250k plays within 48 hours of releasing it on streaming platforms.

The viral new album has hit tracks like Kosalabaro, Apostle Must To Hear This and Azaman.

The singer is overjoyed about his latest success as he continues to tension his haters with updates about the new album on his social media pages.

See Portable's post celebrating hitting over a 100k plays with his new album below:

See another update dropped by Portable celebrating hitting 250k plays on a streaming platform:

See how netizens reacted to Portable's new album hitting unprecedented numbers of play:

@mc_bbc1:

"Top 6 for Nigeria Apple Music. Sope otilo. Wahala wahala in portable voice."

@lukzy_bayam:

"Werey omo sango,nah today I know say the madness wey Dey your head nah normal thing. All of ona for sango and agege yawere gan. Abajo."

@koleyewon_007:

"The album don dey top 6 for Apple music no cap."

@kayode.emmanuel.5:

"U Sabi bobo, no feature just u, e no easy, plan B is my favorite track for now, love everything about that track, d beat, d lyrics name itwe love portable no cap."

@tmai.ybnl:

"You album nah mad jam ajeh you be original werey olorin indeed love you bruh."

@km1lee:

"Omo u be legend ..... wonmo and ika Na repeat I put am since yesterday."

@frank_cutex:

"U no dey update Apple Music chart??"

@g5stunner:

"Real Streams !! Not the fake online streaming farms."

"Apostle must to hear this": Fans react as Portable drops new single shading popular clergyman Pastor Suleman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, recently went viral online because of a controversial track he recently released.

The singer's latest song, which has gone viral online, is the freestyle he dropped on his social media page weeks ago after the famous attack that Apostle Johnson Suleman and his family survived.

The new song by Portable detailed the gunmen's attack on Apostle Suleman while also slamming the clergyman for being afraid of dying.

Source: Legit.ng