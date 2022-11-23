Famous, controversial singer Portable is one Nigerian celebrity who knows how to grab the headlines consistently with either his music or social media antics

Portable sparked reactions online after a new song that he just released titled Apostle must to hear this, is a shade of the recent gunmen' attack on the clergyman, Johnson Suleman

The singer, who had earlier dropped a freestyle of the attack, has now gone on to record the tune as a proper single of his upcoming debut album

Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has gone viral online again, and this time it is because of a controversial song he recently released.

The singer's latest song, which has gone viral online, is the freestyle he dropped on his social media page weeks ago after the famous attack that Apostle Johnson Suleman and his family survived.

Nigerian singer Portable releases a new single shading Apostle Suleman.

Source: Instagram

The new song by Portable detailed the gunmen's attack on Apostle Suleman while also slamming the clergyman for being afraid of dying.

Portable also questioned why the church members of Apostle Suleman were celebrating his surviving the attack while all of his security detail and entourage were killed.

The street music sensation also noted in his song that Apostle Suleman survived the attack because of the bulletproof car he and his family were driven in.

Listen to the controversial track by Portable shading Apostle Suleman below:

See how Nigerians reacted to Portable's new single shading Apostle Suleman:

@nkechi_blessing_sunday:

"Jam of the year Oya."

@ajuraofficial:

"This jam suppose collect awards Pastor no wan go heaven."

@ika_promoter:

"If dis song no win Award make dem Arrest me."

@danielle_weaver3455:

"Wise talk...Na person wey follow the lyrics go understand..pastor get bullet proof car dey save him and his family,and he they church dey whine awon omo ijo wey no geh bullet proof car..make dem wise up."

@myseun1:

"You Dey sing Abi you Dey tell story, you no Dey sing make them fit nominate am? What’s all this."

@jumaatson:

"Go and read more about wisdom and u will realised why Apostle survived."

@ritchytopcy:

"Sometimes I ask myself that how old this portable could be? He behaves like yahoo Boi that just started making money."

@tjay_588:

"Hmmmm why pastor no won go heaven, shebi we are all say heaven is the goal."

