Popular Nigerian singer Rema took to social media to brag about his achievements in recent times

On Twitter, the youngster noted that he sold out every show in the UK, and his album racked up a billion streams in 8 months

According to Rema, he can no longer count his plaques, and his post stirred a series of online reactions

Talented Nigerian singer, Rema, caused a buzz on social media after he bragged about some of his achievements.

Taking to his official Twitter page, the music star, who has been known to be a great performer, noted that he sold out every one of his shows in the UK.

Not stopping there, he added that his album racked up over one billion streams in just eight months.

Fans liken Rema to Wizkid as he brags about his achievements. Photos: @heisrema

Source: Twitter

Rema also noted that his awards have increased so much that he can no longer count his plaques.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

According to the music star, in addition to all he mentioned, his people are eating good, and he also stole people’s girlfriends.

He posted:

“Sold out every show in the UK, Album racked a Billion streams in 8 months, I can’t count my plaques anymore, my gang is eating good, stole your girlfriends, now I’m unto the next, luv y’all peace.”

See his tweet below:

Nigerians liken Rema to Wizkid as he brags about recent achievements

Rema’s post soon made the rounds on social media and raised a series of interesting reactions from netizens. While some of them likened the singer to Wizkid, others taunted his colleagues Ruger and Buju for their social media fights.

Read what some of them had to say below:

just1eminent:

"Big Wiz second❤️❤️"

east_marlian:

"Stole your girlfriend’s for me."

dreayboy_jm:

"Werey say stole ur girlfriends , shaa no stole d 1 wey dey don use…. "

shemack_efficy22:

"Stole your girlfriend for real omo werey."

kenchukz_e_market:

"SMALL WIZ❤️"

dozieedezuno:

"Buju and Ruger just dey mumu anyhow."

blesso_damijo:

"Try O2 mk I see something.... Much love bro."

US singer Madonna calls Rema a great performer

The Nigerian music industry continues to get global recognition, and fans are super proud of this.

Divine Ikubor, who is better known by his stage name, Rema, recently gave Nigerians something to be excited about on social media.

The singer was seen backstage with award-winning American music star, Madonna.

Sharing an embrace, Madonna commended the singer on his show and complimented him on being a great performer.

Source: Legit.ng