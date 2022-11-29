Nigerian rave of the moment Asake has finally dropped a video for his hit song Organize, and it is currently trending

Sharing the video, which was released a few hours before the end of November, Asake hinted his fans about what to expect in December

The video, like many others directed by leading director TG Omori has been well-received by fans and followers of the YBNL star

YBNL music star Asake is currently trending on social media after the visual for his hit song Organise was finally released on Tuesday, November 29.

Like many of the videos directed by TG Omori, the video feature many people, with the main setting being an examination hall.

Asake's video for Organise trends. Credit: @asakemusic

Source: Instagram

Many who have watched the video have described it as epic.

Sharing the video via his Instagram page, Asake wrote:

“Let the December madness start Now !!!! (Organized chaos).”

See the video below:

Fans react to Organise video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

get_shyzeh:

"Who is Asake oweing again... That swiping eh."

erikkaa00:

"who’s doing it like asake????? that organise video is so gooood!!!! omg!"

i_amjaye:

"That kind of slap in Asake organise video.... Some people need it ."

defidelity1:

"Asake rule the whole of Nigeria this year."

adesope_shopsydoo:

"Another Wahala."

officialyungwillis:

"Omo the slap reach here ooo me self I’m not hearing ."

comedian_showboi:

"Asake family gather here for selfie ."

actionben_:

"This guy nobody they follow you drag again, at this point na you they compete with yourself."

papeeyah:

"This man did not come to playyy!!! ❤️❤️❤️."

damifreshmusic:

"Ha! TG is so ffkn hard. How can you be doing music videos like this? How?"

