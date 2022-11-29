Singer Portable Zazu has sent an appreciation message to his fans as his album dubbed Ika of Africa hits 1 million

Portable, who was excited by his latest achievement, shared a video of him bragging about his album, and how he had made it

The Zazu singer went on to assure his fans and lovers as he promised to keep giving them his very best

Nigerian controversial singer Portable Zazu is all excited over the success he has been able to achieve with his recently released album dubbed Ika of Africa.

Portable made headlines after he dropped the album, which contains 16 tracks with no feature, on Friday, November 25.

Portable thanks his fans. Credit: @portablebaeby

Portable applauds his fans

Four days after the release of his album, Portable took to his Instagram page to reveal his album had hit one million streams.

In a video he shared, Portable said:

"I don blow, My album don blow, my album don enter one million. Akoi grace."

He wrote in the caption of the video,

“One million streams on audiomack, all my fans are nothing but the best I will keep giving you the best thanks for bringing out the best in me kinimah one million streams Kinimah one million fans IKA of AFRICA album keep streaming my people.”

See the video below:

Portable shares a shot of his album hitting 1 million

Fans react as Portable’s album hit 1 million

See some of the reactions below:

thatblackbwoyy:

"Dominating Apple Music chart soon Zeh !"

hasslare04:

"Portable na man you be, album reach 1M without any promo ."

dolly_p_official:

"Apple chart soon with no farm paid ."

basil_ugonna:

" Abeg we need plan B video , Agbara and hello bab."

yandkstore:

"Street ti take over ."

adxartquake:

"Congratulations ."

_prettyesther1:

"Portable baby we love you ."

Portable says he is not after topping music charts

Portable said he doesn’t care if his songs don’t top charts, adding that he wants his song to be played everywhere he finds himself.

The singer said this ahead of the release of his album Ika of Africa

In his words:

“If i drop my album even if e no top chart make i just blow, make my song reign, make my fans like my song, anywhere i go make them dey play my song, na wetin i want be that o, all those fake life una go dey use app dey build.”

