Upcoming singer Portable Zazu has announced his album dubbed Ika of Africa will be out on Friday, November 25

Speaking about his album, which contains 16 tracks, Portable said he did not feature any artist as he sang all the songs alone

Amid the claims of some singers paying streaming farms to promote their songs on digital platforms, Portable said he doesn’t care whether his songs top music charts

Controversial singer Portable Zazu has sent a message to his fans to brace up ahead of the release of his new album titled Ika Of Africa, which he said would be out on Friday, November 25.

In a video he shared via his Instagram page, Portable bragged about not featuring any artist in his album, which contains 16 tracks.

He said:

“Na only me sing all the 16 tracks, I no feature anybody. I fight my battle alone, a lion doesn't fear to walk alone. The songs go blow if i drop am finish make una come do remix.”

Portable says he is not after topping music charts

The Zazu singer, amid report of some Nigerian singers paying streaming farms to help push their songs on digital platforms, said he doesn’t care if his songs don’t top charts, adding that he wants his song to be played everywhere he finds himself.

In his words:

“If i drop my album even if e no top chart make i just blow, make my song reign, make my fans like my song, anywhere i go make them dey play my song, na wetin i want be that o, all those fake life una go dey use app dey build.”

Portable signs new artist to his label

Legit.ng reported that Portable Zazu signed a new artist, Yung Duu to Zeh Nation record label days after unveiling his new female manager.

Portable made the announcement public in a post via his Instagram page as he shared a snippet of the new signee’s song.

According to the Zazu crooner, he signed Yung Duu because of his craft, adding that he was with him before he made it to the limelight

