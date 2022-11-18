Controversial Nigerian singer Portable has recently been the subject of some fierce criticism online after a video of him assaulting a young artist that is signed to his label went viral

Controversial street artist Portable went viral again for the wrong reasons early on Friday morning, November 18 2022, after a video of him assaulting a young man named Manny Monie surfaced online.

Portable, in a viral clip that was shared on his page before quickly deleting it, accused Manny Monie, who is a young artist signed to his record label, Zeh Nation, of being ungrateful and a backstabber.

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable trends online after a video of him assaulting an upcoming artiste, Manny Monie, went viral. Photo credit: @instablog9ja/@thatblackbwoyy

Source: Instagram

The Zeh Nation boss also revealed in the viral video that Manny tried to double-cross him despite having spent so much on him to promote and sponsor his music career.

I bought clothes for you, I bought a new phone and yet you wanted to reap me

Portable was also sighted in the viral video hitting the young singer as he crouched close to the singer's car.

He slammed Manny for trying to use two different music distributors instead of the one he provided for him.

Despite assaulting the young artist, Portable also accused him of being a fraudster, even after he revealed that he collected 700k from the young singer for him to feature on one of his songs.

All of this is coming just some hours after portable sacked all of his staff who work at his Lagos studio, disclosing that they only earned seven thousand nairas for the duration of one month while he was in Europe.

Watch the lengthy clips of Portable assaulting Manny Monie below:

See another video clip of Portable assaulting his signee Manny Monie:

See Nigerians reacted to the viral videos of Portable assaulting his record label signee Manny Monie:

@callmedamy:

"Portable wey still dey struggle go dey sign person."

@ronkeyzee:

"Portable suppose get hin own planet."

@_toby_loba:

"Wetin portable hate pass for him life nah cheating you no fit cheat am."

@remifafore:

"Portable has a good heart but he is always misunderstood. He should just be calming down sometimes."

@gungirl001:

"If no be sapa and lack of opportunities watin go make sane person go sign under Portable."

@mamasitah_:

"The message: if you wan do music, do music, if you wan do scam, do scam... No Dey disguise."

@kharisgram_:

"Portable asked the boy “you nor blow???” The boy said no portable replied“you blow na you nor know.”

@nadraassy:

"Werey sign werey, the signee dey shout for him oga, wow uncultured kids."

@yemythyy:

"People no just understand this portable sha. That’s my point. If you are with him just be loyal and always be plain with him. No Hanky-panky."

Source: Legit.ng