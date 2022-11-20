Controversial singer Portable Zazu seems to be working on rebranding himself after he unveils his female manager

Portable, who also had a new hairstyle on his head, was seen in a video counting some foreign currency as he took a walk alongside his crew

The video has stirred funny reactions, but many netizens expressed their opinions on his female manager

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A few days after sacking those working at his Zeh Nation studio, controversial singer Portable has now shared a new video of him and his crew members.

Portable, who appears to be rebranding himself, rocked a new hairstyle as he went on to flaunt some foreign currencies.

Portable shares video of him and his crew. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

A clip in the video showed the moment the Zazu crooner introduced his female manager named, Stelliza Adesiyan, as he joked about not giving her a part of the money.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Portable wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“They say money is the root of all evil?? I still want it regardless BIZA BIZA #dollartreefinds if you work you go chop Teramo ZEH Nation many many inspiration.”

See the video below:

Netizens react as Portable unveils female manager

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

sabitalk1:

"This your manager go soon collect, I’m feeling it ."

iamgeepee_:

"Guess what ???? Portable get sense pass all of una wey Dey follow am waka for that video una no fit scam am not play am fr ."

fresh_not3s:

"Na every month u Dey change manager."

i_am_binary01:

"Bolisco why manager dey fresh it shows u no get any value be that."

scammer_1468:

"Oga this your girl Dey after your money ohh no be natural love be that ohh."

Portable sack staff at his studio over low returns

Portable Zazu took to social media to reveal he has sacked those working in his Zeh Nation studio.

The singer, who wondered how helping someone could turn into a crime, said he asked those working in his studio to leave because they refused to blow and were only after his money.

He said: “I rebrand my studio, people i put in my studio refused to blow, I build studio, they didn't deliver my money, them dey chop my money."

Source: Legit.ng