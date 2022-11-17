Nigerian controversial singer Portable Zazu has rebranded his Zeh Nation studio after sacking his former workers

Portable, in a video, spoke about how those who used to work in his studio made only N7k while he was away on his European tour

The Zazu singer expressed surprise at the money they made as he claims he could make N15 million from the studio in 5 days

Upcoming singer Portable Zazu has taken to social media to reveal he has sacked those working in his Zeh Nation studio.

Portable, who wondered how helping someone could turn into a crime, said he asked those working in his studio to leave because they refused to blow and were only after his money.

Portable rebrands his studio. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

He said:

“I rebrand my studio, people i put in my studio refused to blow, I build studio, they didn't deliver my money, them dey chop my money."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Portable claims he can make N15 million from his studio in 5 days

The Zazu crooner, while expressing his dissatisfaction at his former workers, revealed they made only N7k while he was away on his European tour for more than one month.

He said:

“Studio wey be say anytime I record, I make 2 million, 3million, in 5 days I fit make 15million, when I travelled and return they said they make 7000 naira.”

See the video below:

Internet users react

See some of the reactions below:

grant.dickson13vs13:

"Naso easy to blow way you dey sing pakurupa all this while and you no blow! opelope badoo lara eh."

successful_madeit:

"Collect your phone back .. DJ chicken even thou he is mad fellow talk am say Dem just want chop you . Our King sign good artiste not Atenu."

i_ambeeyoung:

"The ingrate....many people just want everything to be coming there way...life is beyond that."

Mama Portable surfaces online

Portable shared a video of an elderly woman who declared herself Mama Portable.

In the short clip, the elderly woman says Portable is her son, and she wants to see him.

To further express her love for the Zazu singer, the elderly woman raised her shoulders in a similar way he does.

Source: Legit.ng