Popular, outspoken singer Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable, has yet again got people talking online as he takes to social media to call out a Nigerien man who sprayed wads of fake money on him at a club.

In a video shared on his page, the singer could be seen tearing the fake naira notes while he cursed the man who sprayed them on him at a club.

Nigerian singer Portable reacts to fake naira notes recently sprayed on him at a club.

Source: Instagram

Portable also went further to slam his fans in Port Harcourt for allowing such a thing to happen to him despite how much love showed them during his short stay in the city.

The singer could be heard in the video saying Port Harcourt, 'you no show me love'.

Watch the viral clip of Portable complaining about the fake money he was sprayed at a club:

See how Nigerians reacted to the video of Portable calling out a man that conned him with fake money:

@richie.richie127:

"Akoi fake money."

@hon_armani25:

"I trust as you see am with 1K bundle, you go dance and ginger more..sorry baba oloye."

@imindz_orf:

"You spray original dem spray fake. Rippers always dey find u."

@topboi_rd:

"The person get luck him no notice say na fake money for stage, Portable for finish am there immediately."

@official_kiski:

"Mama zeh counting fake money."

@cherry__x01:

"Them don reap you!! you spray original them spray fake you need to learn from Port-Harcourt."

@aremo_hibee_dende:

"U spray original currency in the afternoon ph boys spray fake in the night, Akoi rippers."

“Wahala musician”: Video of singer Portable spraying money on the street of Port Harcourt trends online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that controversial Afrostreet sensation Portable has set the internet ablaze again with his antics as he arrives in Port Harcourt for a show.

In a viral video online, Habeeb was seen spraying money on the street of Port Harcourt from the skylight opening of an expensive black Mercedez Benz SUV.

Portable in the clip could be heard shouting 'wahala musician' as he announced his arrival in the southern metropolitan city of Rivers state.

