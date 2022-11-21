A man identified as Mr Johnson Sunday has narrated how he sadly lost his sight when he was just four years old

Following his blindness, his family made several efforts to get a solution for his condition, all to no avail

The young man, however, did not allow his condition to deter him from striving hard to take care of his family

A Nigerian man in his late 30s, Mr John Sunday, unfortunately, lost his sight when he was 4 years old.

According to John, he has tried all possible means to see again, but all his efforts proved futile.

Blind man makes liquid soap Photo Credit: Original

Source: Original

Speaking during a recent interview with Legit TV, Mr John said he came to Lagos through the help of his brother with the hope of getting permanent healing.

Sadly, after visiting countless churches and after several 'healing and deliverance' sessions, the doctor told him his sight could not be restored.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

John also regretted visiting a particular pastor who pressed his eyes so hard in the name of 'healing.'

Rather than beg on the streets like most people, he attended the school of the blind where he learnt how to locally produce liquid soap, toilet cleaner and insecticide, and this has been his major source of income since then.

John's first wife abandoned him

John Sunday recounted how his first wife left with their two daughters after the doctor revealed nothing could be done to restore his sight.

He also claimed that someone had told his wife negative comments about their marriage, but he doesn't know who or what exactly they told her.

Social media reactions

Augustine Anieke said:

"Run to God not to churches or pastors. God has a time to renew everything."

Emmanuella Emmanuel stated:

"No mind those gullible creatures, they wan press life comot for ur eyes but God pass Dem. God is your sight and He will continue to direct you and hunger no fit gbuuve you and your family Amen."

James Oluwatosin reacted:

"What a mistake! Church can't heal you but Jesus Christ alone heals."

Rabiat Gift commented:

"Hmmmm! Ur effort will nt be in vein, God will surely remember you. Just hold on to him with faith."

Faith Rapp remarked:

"Wat God cannot does not exist God will heal u ijn."

Watch the video below:

Blind man with NCE cries out for a job

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man cried out in public for help securing a job after completing his education.

The young man identified as Hamza Aminu Abdulahi possesses an NCE in Special Education and Computer Science. Hamza is visually impaired and has not been able to secure a job for himself since graduation.

The man was not born blind as he only lost his eyesight in 2006, but despite that, he still completed his education. He called on those willing to help secure a job for Hamza to give him a call on: 07061659483.

Source: Legit.ng