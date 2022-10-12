The Nigerian music scene in 2022 has seen some breakout stars come through and have literally put the entire industry in a chokehold with great sounds

Singers like Asake, Crayon, Fave and a couple of others practically got their biggest breaks in the music industry in 2022, and ever since, they just took off and never looked back

They made it seem like they had just a single mission in mind which was to serve us great music and blow up at it

The Nigerian music industry, according to ace music executive and producer Asha Gangali is currently at the peak of its powers and has displaced the Jamaican dancehall sound as the new global music phenomenon.

In 2022 some new artists became household names, while some old ones finally came into full glory, making a stake for themselves at the big boy's table.

In 2022 some new artists became household names, while some old ones finally came into full glory, making a stake for themselves at the big boy's table.

Young singers Mavins signee Crayon did well for himself in 2022, while TikToker sensation Raybekah gave the music scene a different vibe to what viral tunes are to be now.

In this article, Legit.ng will highlight the eight biggest breakout stars in Nigerian music for 2022.

1. Asake:

Ahmed Ololade Asake is definitely the biggest fish in this lot. He came through in 2022 most prepared with unwavering consistency at dropping fantastic jams with the ultimate street vibe.

With jam after jam, he cemented his space as the number-one Terminator in the Nigerian music space in 2022. He started the year with the EP, Ololade, which had his breakout singles on it, Omo Ope and Trabaye; they were street anthems.

After that, he gave the street another banger PBUY and dropped his debut album Mr Money With The Vibe. Asake practically made 2022 his, and he did it unapologetically.

2. Ayra Starr:

Some might argue that the Mavins singer came into reckoning in 2021 and maybe shouldn't be on this list, but the truth is that she only became a household name in 2022.

Ayra Starr's single Rush is one of the year's biggest songs in review. And she deserves her place on this list.

3. Crayon:

This is another Mavins record signee who has also shown that he deserves a place on the Nigerian music scene.

Crayon has shown that he is a truly talented singer and one of the best young musicians of his generation.

His song Ijo Laba Laba is a subtle underground jam loved by many and has been doing some great numbers on the Nigerian music charts.

4. Carter Efe:

Skit-maker turn-singer Carter Efe might not be your favourite artist, but you would have to give it to him that 2022 has been his year. His monster single Machala, which he did with Berri Tiga, would rival Buga by Kizz Daniel as one of the year's biggest singles.

He came with a bang and never looked back, Carter is undoubtedly one of the biggest breakout stars of 2022, and he deserves all the accolades he gets for art.

5. Fave SZN:

This YBNL signee might not be one of the loudest names in the Nigerian music industry. Still, Fave SZN is a super-talented singer who is quietly going about her business while making lovers of good music fall in love with her sound.

6. Raybekah:

The TikTok viral sensation Raybekah is another breakout star of 2022. You might have heard her songs like Ex-Boyfriend or Put a Finger Down.

You might not be able to put a face to the songs. However, Raybekah is one of the best singers of her generation. She has a beautiful soulful voice with a tremendous range. She is one to watch out for in the future.

7. Spyro:

Do you know the song "Ma Fi Billing Pa Mi"? well, Spyro is the crooner of that street anthem. The singer went about his business in 2022 with not too much fuss.

However, he has left an indelible mark on the music scene, and we know he has more tricks off his sleeves.

Honourable mention

Steven Adeoye, the Ali Goes to School singer, his song did well, but the singer is still to a large quantity, still an unknown commodity, and has yet to make himself a household name.

So these are the seven biggest breakout stars of the Nigerian music industry in 2022.

