“Dem Put Aboliki for Him Eye”: Reactions Trail Asake’s Facial Expression in Fireboy DML’s Bandana Music Video
- Nigerian music star Fireboy DML dropped the visual for his hit song dubbed Bandana, featuring his co-label artist Asake
- The lovely video, which popular music director TG Omori shot has been widely applauded by many Nigerians
- However, many are reacting to Asake’s facial expression in the song as it looks like he was almost in tears
The music video for Fireboy DML's hit song dubbed Bandana is out and is currently blazing hot across major social media platforms in the country.
Bandana comes with a feature from Fireboy’s YBNL label co-artist Asake, with the visual directed by popular director TG Omori, who directed Kizz Daniel’s hit song Buga.
The video comes with a clean shot at different locations, with Asake opening the video with a scene of him at a church and later coming out with goats.
Asake’s facial expression in the song also sparked reactions as it looked like he was almost in tears.
See the video below:
Internet users react to Asake’s facial expression
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from fans and followers of the singer, see them below:
iamleonni:
"What’s with Asake’s eyes though ."
elv1_5:
"@iamleonni yea it’s not funny he looked like he was struggling with it, he’s prolly high and just couldn’t focus on the camera tho."
heischisom:
"Why asake won cry? ."
glow_bwoy:
"@heischisom dem put aboliki for hin eye."
dannyqrate:
"Nothing wey anybody want tell me @asakemusic don high before them shoot this video ."
Fireboy DML shares cute pictures of his large family
The biggest support anyone would get is from their family, and Nigerian singer and songwriter Fireboy DML has his solidly behind him.
"Boring me to death": Surprising moment celeb pastor Tobi Adegboyega lambasted choir during church service
Fireboy shared some lovely pictures of his large family members in the United Kingdom. The YBNL artiste also shared videos of his family members singing Bandana's hit song featuring Asake.
They could be heard hailing YBNL boss Olamide as they wondered where he saw and how he signed all his artists.
Someone was heard saying in Yoruba:
"Only God knows where Olamide saw all of you."
Source: Legit.ng