An old video has emerged on social media of one of Nigeria’s top singers, Wizkid, during his days as a hustler

The Grammy-winning music artiste was seen in an old studio doing a freestyle in the throwback video

Wizkid’s old freestyle video stirred a series of reactions from Nigerians on social media as many of them hailed him

One of Nigeria’s top singers, Wizkid’s name, is once again on the lips of people after one of his old videos resurfaced on social media.

Wizkid is one of the most sought after Nigerian artiste in international circles but his journey wasn’t always so smooth.

In a video making the rounds online, an old video was seen of the Starboy doing a music freestyle in a studio.

Wizkid doing freestyle in old video during hustling days. Photos: @wizkidayo, Afromixx.com (FB)

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Wizkid looked younger and smaller in stature as he frestyled to the sound with so much dedication.

The state of the studio also showed that it was a humble place with simple microphones compared to the state of the art recording studios the singer uses now.

There is no doubt that the music star has now transcended from just being Wizkid to Big Wiz.

See the throwback video below:

Internet users react to Wizkid’s throwback video

After the old clip resurfaced online, a number of internet users expressed their love and admiration for the singer. Read what some of them had to say below:

Blesskid Zamani Gukut:

“My favorite ❤️ all times, Wiz forever.”

OG Billions:

“Big wiz is good my pipo.”

Uchenna Onungwa:

“Boy came a very long way. You deserve everything you have and more Starboy.”

Ewona Jr Eden:

“Big wiz has been legendary from day 1..the goat of afromusic.”

Chris Emmanuel Chijioke:

“Reasons he doesn't give in too much to clout is because he know he hustled to get where he is now ..”

Leo Kev:

“Man is too good.”

Muhammed Suleiman:

“In life never give up.”

Quadri Aderinoye:

“Dis guy don tey o. But I love Davido still.. 001 till eternity.”

