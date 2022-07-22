YBNL music star Fireboy DML showed he has the full backing of his family, who are proud of him

Fireboy shared pictures and videos of some members of his family singing his hit song Bandana feat Asake

Many fans and followers of the YBNL singer have since taken to social media to applaud him

The biggest support anyone would get is from their family, and Nigerian singer and songwriter Fireboy DML has his solidly behind him.

Fireboy shared some lovely pictures of his large family members in the United Kingdom. The YBNL artiste also shared videos of his family members singing his hit song, Bandana, featuring Asake.

Fireboy DML and his family members. Credit: @fireboydml

Source: Instagram

They could be heard hailing YBNL boss Olamide as they wondered where he saw and how he signed all his artists.

Someone was heard saying in Yoruba:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Only God knows where Olamide saw all of you."

Sharing the lovely moments via his Instagram page, Fireboy wrote:

“Family. everything. ❤”

See the post below:

Fans gush as Fireboy DML show off family members

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions of fans and followers of the singer, see them below:

bojonthemicrophone:

"They must be so proud ❤️."

nikalella9:

"Men I know your secrets.."

sholebrown20:

"Jah bless you for making them smile bro ✨❤️✅."

raheem_yk:

"Low-key finally dem notice."

spicygramng:

"Thank you for giving me so much hope the next time I’ll meet you will be another beautiful moment of my life."

iamrockash:

"Man…. This is heaven. Peaceful pure love ."

Fireboy DML gets standing ovation at the BET Awards

Nigerian singer and the brain behind the Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL) label, Olamide, trended on social media over Fireboy DML’s stunning performance at this year’s BET Awards.

The 2022 edition of the BET Awards went down on Sunday, June 26, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and saw music stars and other celebrities from the entertainment industry across the world storming the event.

Nigerian singer Fireboy DML was among the headliners of the show, and he performed his 2021 hit single Peru to thrill the audience.

The full video from the event showed the audience rising to their feet as they applauded the Nigerian singer.

See some reactions to the video below:

yinks:

"Olamide groomed a beast."

medal of Africa:

"Afro beat to the world I wish naija gov’t the excel like our music industry ."

Source: Legit.ng