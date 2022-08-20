Legendary Fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal's 50 years on stage celebration has continued to get people talking

The music star threw a big party at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos with royalties, billionaires and other VIPs in attendance

Wasiu’s wife, Emmanuella, was spotted playing the respectful wife role as she went around to kneel and greet the dignitaries

Top Nigerian Fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal aka KWAM1’s 50 years on stage celebration has remained a highlight on social media.

The legendary musician made sure his career milestone did not pass by unnoticed and he went all out to gather many high profile Nigerians at his party.

The event which took place on August 19, 2022, at the Oriental Hotel played host to a number of VIPs in the country including billionaires, royalties and other celebrities.

KWAM 1’s wife, Emmanuella, was also spotted looking gorgeous at the party as she went around making sure their guests were fine.

Nigeria’s billionaire businessman, Rasaq Okoya, was seen arriving at the event with his wife, Shade Okoya and two of their children.

See the video below:

KWAM 1’s wife goes around to kneel and greet dignitaries

Videos also captured the heartwarming moment Wasiu’s wife, Emmanuella, showed her respects to their VIP guests by going to greet them.

In one clip, she was seen kneeling down fully with her two legs as she greeted the Okoyas and other royal guests at the party.

See videos below:

Internet users react to Emmanuella’s display at event

Read what some of them had to say below:

Iamkennymartins:

“See pplp with dignitaries Oh count me worthy of being among them very soon .”

Empress_poca:

“Some men sef. Why is he at the front and the wife is behind. What happens to them greeting people at the same time. Husband go greet go front without looking back to know if the wife is ok. Anyway, wetin concern me?”

Thequeen_mofola:

“Wait ,did shade okoya think she was kneeling for her? All these our grandpa wives sef! Are they not age mates?”

Iamadunni:

“Did he give royals hand shake .”

Dawavesapparel:

“K1 don't seem to be a gentleman, where him dey run go abeg”

Ifnothismercy4:

“Them for just tell her to kneel down Dey crawl at once dey greet , instead of stressing to bend and rise up again.”

Real_bapvics:

“Is it an exclusive party? I expected the hall would be jampacked with notable individuals.”

Peter_obi_side_chic:

“Them don shift the first wife like first slice of bread”

Nice one.

Femi Adebayo, Mercy Aigbe, other top Nollywood stars party hard at KWAM 1’s party

KWAM 1’s 50 year on stage event was a talk of the town party as videos made the rounds on social media to the joy of fans.

Nollywood actors such as Femi Adebayo, Ibrayin Chatta, Mercy Aigbe and her husband Adekaz, Faithia Williams, Muyiwa Ademola, Adunni Ade and more were in attendance.

These movie stars appeared to enjoy themselves very much going by videos that surfaced online.

Source: Legit.ng