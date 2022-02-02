Nigerian superstar, David Adeleke, better known as Davido is not popular for his music alone, he is also a cheerful giver who has wowed a lot of people both online and offline with his unequalled giving spirit.

Davido's generosity has extended beyond his inner family, inner circle to other people he barely knows.

His 'we rise by lifting others' statement has trended in the Nigerian social media space for several years as he keeps showing signs of lifting people from time to time.

The Omo Baba Olowo has gained more fans for himself with his numerous kind acts as many criticised some of his contemporaries for being stingy and not as nice as Davido.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some of the people Davido has bought a car for in the last couple of years.

1. Imade

The singer bought a brand new Range Rover for his first daughter, Imade Adeleke to celebrate her 5th birthday.

Fans showered the celebrity child with beautiful messages

2. Chioma

Davido bought an expensive Porsche car for his fiancee, Chioma worth N22 million to celebrate her 23rd birthday in 2018.

The singer has always been showering Chioma with love, he even dedicated a song to her.

3. Random cabman

A lady narrated the story of a random cabman who picked up Davido in one of his late-night movements.

The cabman told the lady that Davido bought the car he is using today after telling him his story on a fateful night.

The singer confirmed the story and said he could remember the incident.

4. Sassy Vtwins

A crossdresser, Sassy Vtwins also got a surprise car from Davido.

5. Isreal DMW

Davido's logistic manager, Isreal DMW is the latest person to benefit from the singer's giving hands as he got a Venza ride.

How highly do you rate Davido and his giving attitude?

