Sunbeth Energies Limited unveiled Nigeria's first self-service filling station at its Ogba outlet in Lagos

The digital fuelling platform lets motorists select fuel, pay, and track litres dispensed without any attendant

The technology was built in partnership with Nigerian firm Tech Brokers Limited as part of a wider expansion plan

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Nigerians may soon pump their own fuel without relying on a filling station attendant after Sunbeth Energies Limited launched the country's first self-service petrol station at its Ogba outlet in Lagos.

The new platform gives motorists full control over their purchase, from choosing the fuel type and making payment to watching in real time exactly how many litres flow into their tank.

Nigeria joins countries using self-service fuel stations Photo: Maskot

Source: Getty Images

The company said the goal is to bring more transparency and accountability to everyday fuel purchases, a process that has for decades been handled entirely by station workers.

How the Self-Service Platform Works

The system was built alongside Tech Brokers Limited, a Nigerian technology company focused on digital transformation, the Cable reports.

According to both firms, the platform combines forecourt automation with secure payment integration and is designed to support several payment channels and forecourt technologies, with room to accommodate future upgrades.

Managing Director of Sunbeth Energies, Lateef Abioye, called the launch a turning point for Nigeria's fuel retail market.

Abioye said:

"Today is a defining moment not only for Sunbeth Energies but also for Nigeria's downstream petroleum industry.

By launching Nigeria's first self-service fuel station, we are introducing a new standard of transparency, convenience and customer empowerment. Every customer deserves to know exactly what they are paying for, and this innovation gives them that confidence."

He described the technology as a homegrown solution, adding that the Ogba station represents only the first phase of a wider rollout across the company's retail network. Plans include building out connected filling stations that combine digital payments, automation and data-driven insights.

Tech Brokers CEO Speaks on the Partnership

Wasiu Popoola, Chief Executive Officer of Tech Brokers Limited, said the launch marks the start of a customer-focused shift in how Nigeria's downstream oil and gas sector operates.

He noted that the platform was built to work with virtually every payment method and forecourt technology currently in use, while staying flexible enough to support what comes next, BusinessDay reports.

Popoola said the collaboration shows that Nigerian companies are capable of developing and deploying world-class digital solutions locally.

Sunbeth Energies says its new self-service platform gives motorists greater transparency and confidence during fuel purchases. Photo: NurPhoto / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

One early user described the experience as straightforward, quick and reassuring, saying the ability to track each litre dispensed in real time removed the uncertainty that often accompanies fuel purchases.

To help customers get comfortable with the new system, Sunbeth Energies said trained personnel will be stationed at the Ogba outlet to walk motorists through the process and offer support where needed.

NNPC filling stations' new petrol price

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) retail outlets reduced the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol.

The price reduction came three days after Dangote Refinery cut its petrol gantry price by N85, to N1,200 per litre from N1,285 per litre.

Following the adjustment, petrol was sold at N1,255 per litre, down from N1,330 per litre, representing a N75 reduction.

Source: Legit.ng