Davido’s controversial aide, Isreal DMW, is living his best life with the new car the singer gifted him some weeks ago

Isreal recently visited UNIBEN and the logistics manager showed up alongside another in his luxury ride

Some students recognised Isreal and they wasted no time in approaching him to record videos for the gram

Controversial DMW team member, Isreal, has once again made the news after he was spotted cruising around town in his new ride.

The individual who works as an aide to music star, Davido, paid a visit to the University of Benin (UNIBEN) and he was spotted chilling in the car.

Isreal DMW storms UNIBEN with new car. Photo: @isrealdmw/@davido

Source: Instagram

Recall that days ago, Legit.ng reported that Davido surprised Isreal by gifting him a white Toyota Venza for his years of loyalty and hard work.

Isreal wasted no time in sharing the good news with members of the online community.

In the recent video spotted on Instagram, Isreal was seen waiting in his car alongside an unidentified individual.

Students in the area recognised him and they were quick to approach the DMW member to record videos for the gram.

Check out a clip sighted online below:

Reactions

_sheis.lola said:

"Juju go meet he babe."

richghaleeb001 said:

"Congrats ones more ❤️."

solution_da_king said:

"All the girls for Benin go die for Isreal hand now..."

mapiatea said:

"Him dey feel like davido ."

callmemannierichie said:

"He’s a big man now."

larrybills32 said:

"Just love Israel vibes."

iyohaharrison said:

"I also saw him two days ago at Mama Ebo pepper rice spot on Benin Airport road."

Davido scolds aide Isreal DMW in public for misbehaving

Meanwhile, Legit.ng gathered the report of a video of an exchange between singer Davido and his controversial aide Isreal DMW that made it to social media.

The video captured the moment Davido was forced to give the grownup man a knock on the head for misbehaving.

Social media users had different things to say with some of them pointing out how troublesome the aide is.

One IG user who reacted wrote:

"This one na manager abi house boy just asking respectfully. Because the guy nor dey act like manager at all."

