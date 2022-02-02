Davido is not called OBO for nothing and one thing we can give him credit for is rubbing off his lifestyle on his kids

A popular jeweller recently took to social media with a video of the specially customized chain and pendant he made for Ifeanyi

Davido himself thanked the jeweller in the video and once again, Nigerians could not help but jump on the train of wishes

Davido's only son and heir apparent, Ifeanyi is about to start walking about Lagos with 'ice on hie neck' just like his superstar daddy.

A popular jeweller identified as Thee4luxury took to Instagram with a video showing the moment the singer received the neck piece made for his son.

Nigrians gush over Ifeanyi's diamond neck piece Photo credit: @thee4luxury

The sparkly diamond chain which bears a photo of Ifanyi on the pendant must have cost a fortune and Davido thanked the jeweller for coming through for his son.

"A Quick stop at Baddest’s residence @davido .Full set Diamond picture pendant for @davido JNR."

See the posts below:

Nigerians react

sexy_laise:

"Thank God we weren’t given the chance to pick our parents cause I don they see some families without children "

kids_bytt:

"I will have money in this life."

lagoshalifaxmum:

"Repeat after me.I will be rich,I will invest in real estate.I will create generational wealth .I will create a leverage my children can build on."

__ocube:

"I tap into this type of grace. We will buy our kids expensive gift and give them good life "

tosan_wumi:

"Na this kind daddy person suppose get no be papa."

sammiballz:

"Dem no Dey go king house with empty Hands."

official_emily36:

"Who’s your daddy???"

