Nigerian Music superstar, Wizkid is still enjoying the sounds of trending music by Portable, Zazu Zeh

The Made in Lagos crooner was spotted vibing to the song while turning up at a nightclub recently

Wizkid made Portable's funny dance moves but in a slower and calmer version, stirring reactions from Nigerians

Portable's song with Olamide and Poco Lee, Zazu Zeh keeps getting the buzz it came out with as Wizkid recently caught its fever.

In a video that emerged on social media, Wizkid was spotted vibing to the song in a nightclub as people gathered to have fun.

Wizkid has joined those doing Portable's Zazu moves. Credit: @wizkidayo @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

When Zazu Zeh came on, the Ojuelegba crooner made Portable's funny dance moves but in a calmer and slower way.

Wizkid also was smiling all through the dance as he kept making cute moves to the sound of the music.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Check out the video below:

Reactions to Wizkid's moves

Nigerians have reacted to Wizkid dancing to the Zazu song at a club. Most of them wondered how he got to know about the move despite acting as if he is not interested in any trending topic online.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Randii_gram:

"Why person go soft like that."

Fablouzwurld:

"Nah wiz type I like pass."

Official_zeezysg:

"E dey always vibes to any sound as far na African song."

Thechargie:

"Wizzy Softness Na Inbuilt, Him Zazzu Dance Na From Softinham."

_Ayanfe___:

"Omooo but wizkid too fineChaiiii see his face."

Queenlyn90:

"Never knew zazuu can be dance effortlessly, only 1 Wiz can."

Nna3m3ka:

"How come wizzy knows everything but doesn't comment on posts."

Officialkimwealthy:

"So him dey see all these dance, him go kan dey do like ghost upandan . Don't come for me oo, i don go sleep."

Portable shares stage with Wizkid, Olamide

Legit.ng previously reported that budding star, Portable got massive recognition from superstars following the success of his hit single, Zazu.

Portable shared the stage with Wizkid and Olamide during a concert in Lagos and he was joyful over the experience.

Wizkid also rained cash on Portable as he performed his hit song, Nigerians showered the rising star with lovely words.

Source: Legit.ng