A young man has become a viral sensation after acting and speaking exactly like music superstar, Davido

The man who identified himself as Twin OBO acted in a comedy skit with popular comedian, Cute Abiola

Portraying himself as Davido, he outsmarted the comedian, and Nigerians have commented about his resemblance with the singer

A young man has got most people talking on social media after he was mistaken to be music superstar Davido in a skit.

Their resemblance was so evident that he played a smart one on a popular comedian, Cute Abiola, who got swindled by the antics of the young man.

Video of man who looks like Davido emerges Credit: @twinobo_ @davido

Source: Instagram

The young man who identified himself as Twin OBO came to the slums to get an apartment from a house where Cute Abiola was the caretaker.

Amazed by the shocking presence of a music superstar in their compound, Cute Abiola and his landlord fell for his antics and gave him an apartment without paying a dime.

Watch the snippet of the comedy skit below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to the video of the man acting like Davido.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

markangelcomedy:

"Oh no. Ona go finish our OBO with head ache o."

Ayomidate:

"Werey say na noise too much for banana island."

Aremooba_:

"Lawyer Kunle are you mad or something."

Pretty_funmite:

"Abeg where them see this guy."

Tunmmytommy21:

"Wait that's no Davido for real had to rewatch."

Luther_e_bank_:

"Lie lie e nor get money for rent."

Estheromojugba:

"I dey come make I run go change cloth... today I go wake pass 20 times make OBO for see me."

Ogbeni_bolajet:

"My own Davido no deh wear this type of chain."

