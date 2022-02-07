Video of Man Who Shares Striking Resemblance With Davido Emerges, Disguises As Singer to Outsmart Cute Abiola
- A young man has become a viral sensation after acting and speaking exactly like music superstar, Davido
- The man who identified himself as Twin OBO acted in a comedy skit with popular comedian, Cute Abiola
- Portraying himself as Davido, he outsmarted the comedian, and Nigerians have commented about his resemblance with the singer
A young man has got most people talking on social media after he was mistaken to be music superstar Davido in a skit.
Their resemblance was so evident that he played a smart one on a popular comedian, Cute Abiola, who got swindled by the antics of the young man.
The young man who identified himself as Twin OBO came to the slums to get an apartment from a house where Cute Abiola was the caretaker.
Amazed by the shocking presence of a music superstar in their compound, Cute Abiola and his landlord fell for his antics and gave him an apartment without paying a dime.
Watch the snippet of the comedy skit below:
Reactions
Nigerians have reacted differently to the video of the man acting like Davido.
Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:
markangelcomedy:
"Oh no. Ona go finish our OBO with head ache o."
Ayomidate:
"Werey say na noise too much for banana island."
Aremooba_:
"Lawyer Kunle are you mad or something."
Pretty_funmite:
"Abeg where them see this guy."
Tunmmytommy21:
"Wait that's no Davido for real had to rewatch."
Luther_e_bank_:
"Lie lie e nor get money for rent."
Estheromojugba:
"I dey come make I run go change cloth... today I go wake pass 20 times make OBO for see me."
Ogbeni_bolajet:
"My own Davido no deh wear this type of chain."
Source: Legit.ng