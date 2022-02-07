Popular singer Portable has got most of his followers on Instagram talking as he shared a lovely video of himself

The Zazoo Zeh crooner in the video where he wore a lovely blue three-piece suit bragged about the appearance

Portable is also surprised about his outfit as he flaunted some of his expensive accessories, and Nigerians have reacted differently to the hilarious video

Nigerian singer, Portable who is known for his street dressing and appearance has decided to wow his followers on Instagram.

Portable got his fans talking when he shared a video of himself wearing a lovely blue three-piece suit and bragged about his dope looks.

Portable rocks rocked a blue suit. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The self-acclaimed madman musician bragged as he showed off his expensive accessories like wristwatches, rings, shoes, and glasses he rocked with the suit.

The video was recorded in a bedroom and Nigerians have reacted differently to it.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to Portable wearing a suit, most of them commended how unusual he looked in it.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Nohpheesat:

"Shey you go be my Val make we go on a date."

Qpnie:

"Who give mad man suit."

Sl_hypedteens:

"Go get yourself artist that's as Gentle as Zazuuu."

Musfat__:

"They suppose sue ur stylist."

Olayinkabilex:

"Huh otiyemi bayii.... zazzu don turn to banker man."

Mechaelmetuge:

"I am a big man . Omo, make person hustle oo before Sapa catch man."

Asabi__akewi:

"Oko mii check my page i wear wedding gownna alter remain!! Lmao!! Inbtw you rock."

Bolajuade:

"Lmaoooooo Shoe gbengbe, bata Yahoo."

Source: Legit.ng