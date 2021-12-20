Budding music star, Portable, who became popular with his hit single, Zazu is getting massive recognition from superstars in the game

Portable shared the stage with Wizkid and Olamide during a recent concert in Lagos and is joyful over the experience

Wizkid also rained cash on Portable as he performed the hit single, and Nigerians have showered the rising star with lovely words

Rising music star, Portable, who gained massive fans' love with his hit song, Zazu featuring Olamide and Poko Lee has recorded a new feat in his career.

Portable shared the stage with Wizkid and Olamide at the Livespot event in Lagos and he is thankful for the unforgettable experience.

Portable performs with Olamide, Wizkid. Credit: @portable_omolalomi1

Source: Instagram

The youngster took to his Instagram page to share the moment from the amazing performance and showered the superstars with appreciative words. He wrote on his page:

"Legendary performance alongside the champions in this game. Words cannot express how I feel today as I made history with legends on stage. Thanks for shining the light of hope and way to stardom on me. Forever Grateful."



Wizkid rains cash on Portable

Wizkid did not stop at vibing with Portable during the performance of Zazu with Olamide and Poko Lee, he also sprayed the youngster with cash.

An appreciative Portable jumped up in excitement upon seeing Wizkid joining him on stage.



Reactions

Nigerians have showered Portable with encouraging words as he performed with the music superstars.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Climax107:

"See the JOY Am blessed ❤️❤️❤️ Bless you more #mushinbreed."

Adebayo_sunday_nados:

"If you dey put this song for repeat let me see ur hands up."

Kennymuchh_:

"I Was Literally Laughing nd Crying Wen I Was Watching Ur Video Performing Wit Wizzy Omo U Don Blowwww."

Thenepaboys:

"On wizzy stage ?? God This Is Big Grace Ooooooo."

Source: Legit