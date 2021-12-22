Nigerian breakout star and Zazu crooner Portable has called out popular dancer, Poco Lee and accused him of dishonesty on social media

The call out led to show promoter Kogbagidi kicking out the Zazu crooner and celebrities interfering and begging on his behalf

In a video which was sighted online, Portable was seen with Poco Lee and all seems to be well with both of them

Popular dancer, Poco Lee and breakout star, Portable have settled their differences to the relief of fans and celebrities who interfered.

The rising music star recently shared videos online where he called out top dancer, Poco Lee, and accused him of trying to cheat him.

Na promo

In the video that has made the rounds on Instagram, Portable was sighted with Poco Lee where the former expressed happiness at the reunion.

The dancer also pointed that Portable had given him a bad name and he did not take the Zazu crooner's money.

Noting that it was all 'promo', the Zazu crooner dropped a heartfelt prayer for Poco Lee.

Watch the video below:

On Portable's Instagram page, he shared a photo which he took with Poco Lee, Olamide who was a major mediator in the fight and the show promoter, Kogbagidi who kicked him out initially.

The caption of the post confirmed that all s back to normal among them.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

The reunion video got people talking while some people say that the call out might have been a publicity stunt, others feel differntly.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

miss_eddyjames:

"Una sure say no be PR stunt."

theofficialgenerous:

"Person no Dey do promo come come later say we do promo nioooo lol…… Una don settle ni "

nene_george:

"Good marketing strategy. But now it’s getting so boring."

noggra_:

"Publicity stunt don suffer for Nigerians hand mtcheeeeew."

ajibolaoni_utmostdecasual:

"Nice one but I like the way you spoke up. Next time they won't try nonsense with you."

Portable doesn’t have music channel, Poco Lee does

An insider in the brouhaha between Poco Lee and Portable, Yhemo Lee shed light on the grey area and reason for uploading the Zazu song using the dancer's account.

Yhemi Lee hinted that the song needed to be released as soon as possible and Portable doesn't have digital stores account.

He further made it known that Poco Lee is not out to reprive Portable of his proceeds from the song as they will be sharing it accordingly.

