Namibia has announced some important rules and steps for tourists to take if they intend to work in the country

The government instructed visitors planning to work or study to secure the appropriate documents before their arrival

Officials also shared communication guidance, including mobile network access, Wi-Fi availability, and recommendations for travellers visiting remote areas

The Namibian government has reminded international visitors that tourists are not allowed to take up employment while visiting the country on a tourist or holiday visa.

The clarification was published on Namibia's official tourism website as part of its travel guidelines for foreign nationals entering the southern African nation.

The Namibian government announces fresh rules for tourists seeking work visas. Photo Credit: Ernest Ankomah

Source: UGC

According to the government, anyone who enters Namibia with a tourist or holiday visa is prohibited from engaging in any form of employment during their stay.

Namibia makes announcement for tourists

The authorities explained that visitors who intend to work in the country must obtain the appropriate employment permit before travelling to Namibia.

The statement on the website reads:

"If visitors to Namibia have a tourist/holiday visa, they cannot engage in any employment while in the country. Should they wish to do so, they should apply for an employment permit in their country of residence before entry. The same applies to study permits."

The government noted that the same requirement also applies to foreigners who plan to study in Namibia. Such individuals are expected to secure a valid study permit before arriving in the country.

Namibia gives communication tips to tourists

Aside from the employment rule, the Namibian government also provided information on communication services available to visitors.

It said:

"Travellers to Namibia can travel with mobile equipment and access the GSM network at all towns and on most portions of the national highway. International roaming agreements are in place with 146 countries through 334 network partners.

Most accommodation establishments in Namibia offer Wi-Fi to their guests. For self-drive travellers who plan to travel into remote areas, it is recommended that they rent a satellite phone. When dialling internationally from Namibia via mobile devices, a + followed by the relevant country code, area code and number is dialled. For example, when dialling internationally to Namibia, the country code is 264, followed by the area code and number.

MTC and TN Mobile are Namibia’s leading cell phone operators. Travellers can purchase a starter pack and data if they want to communicate with other Namibian cell phones. Additional data can be bought easily across Namibia."

Namibia lists African countries for visa-on-arrival

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Republic of Namibia Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security (MHAISS) published an updated list containing 28 African countries that will benefit from its visa-on-arrival scheme.

Thirteen African countries were affected by the visa-on-arrival scheme, and as such, their ordinary passport holders must obtain a visa before travelling to Namibia.

Source: Legit.ng