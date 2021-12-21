Rising singer and Zazu crooner, Portable, has finally been sent packing back to his village in Ogun state

International show promoter, Kogbagidi, sent the rising star packing after he called out popular dancer Poco Lee on social media

Kogbagidi noted that after all he had done for Portable, he had not collected a dime and said the Zazu star doesn’t have common sense

Budding Nigerian singer and Zazu crooner, Portable’s rise to fame has hit a hard rock after he was sent packing by his benefactors.

Popular Nigerian show promoter, Kogbagidi, had people pack Portable’s belongings and said he should be returned to his village in Sango Ota, Ogun state.

Kogbagidi sends Zazu star Portable packing for calling out Poco Lee. Photos: @kogbagidi, @portable_omolalomi1

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on the promoter’s page, he was heard asking the Zazu star if he ever collected a dime from his hand despite all he had done for him. Portable confirmed that Kogbagidi had truly not collected money from him.

Kogbagidi then asked Portable why he was then worried about the money with Poco Lee. The promoter added that the Zazu star did not have a single bit of common sense and told those around him who tried to plead to lead the singer out of his premises.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Portable was heard protesting in the background and claiming that they were sending him packing now that the Zazu song was reigning.

Kogbagidi added that he needed his space and the Zazu singer should be taken away. He also said if the singer had been monitored, he wouldn’t have called out Poco Lee online.

In the caption of the post, Kogbagidi wrote:

“Unruly and unprofessional conduct is always expected from upcomings .You never can tell what goes on in their mind or head. Am shocked and embarrassed at this point. Do I need to fix your career and your head at the same time?”

See the video below:

Fans and colleagues plead on Portable’s behalf

A number of Nigerians reacted to the video of Portable being sent packing in different ways. While some of them made jokes, the majority pleaded with Kogbagidi to take him back and forgive his mistake. Read some of their comments below:

Dannys9ja:

“Abeg @kogbagidi no vex for am, No leave am. E go change na mistake. @poco_lee Oya no vex.”

Realyomifabiyi:

“Eje, Jebure. Good you don use right hand sanction am, correct with love. That is how your handwork no go spoil. No vex.”

Iam_slimcase:

“Abeg Kogbagidi no do like that industry new to am Pls be calm na beg I beg u baba.”

Semilorepweety:

“Na person go push dis guy and na people wey Dey room with him I said what I said. Kogbagidi plsssssss he never understand industry that’s why plsssss.”

Crackydon:

“This is heartbreaking to me And not fun to watch but please @kogbagidi @kogbagidi See him like your Son/brother and if such happened to them you wouldn’t forsake them at this point with all your hardWork upon him and his career Pls For Allah Sake, find a place in your heart to forgive him and continue to give us the good vibes❤️.”

Iam_nabby:

“Once upon a time there was a boy called portable he was only famous for 10days.”

Kasali_wells:

“I pray we shall never be returned back to *square* 1 when we get to our place of being successful. Nig*ga should have seek for Kogbagidi’s advice before making the viral video.”

Grt_khali:

“He messed up big time. Even if all he said is true, there are better ways to handle it than coming out on SM to talk rubbish and even issued out a threat.”

Thegirltessy:

“He wasn’t wrong for asking for his money though, $600 out of $3k was poor, but he shouldn’t have recorded it or even posting it at all, he ought to have asked offline.”

Hmm.

Zazu star accuses Poco Lee of taking his money, stealing his song

The rising music star recently shared videos online where he called out top dancer, Poco Lee, and accused him of trying to cheat him.

The fast-rising singer questioned why the dancer's name came in front of his Zazu song by making it Poco Lee feat. Portable. The Zazu crooner warned Poco to respect himself because the song doesn’t belong to him.

Also in his online rant, Portable recounted how Wizkid joined him on stage and started to spray him $100 bills amounting to $3000.

According to the Zazu star, Poco Lee turned himself to the money picker and picked the dollar bills as they dropped on stage but only gave him only $600 out of it.

Source: Legit.ng