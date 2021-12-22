An insider in the lingering song proceed battle involving Poco Lee and Portable, Yhemo Lee has clarified the reason for uploading Zazu song on the dancer's account

Yhemo Lee said Portable does not have a digital music store account where they could upload the music and it takes time to set it up

He further hinted that proceeds from the Zazu song will be shared accordingly between Portable and Poco Lee

An insider in the ongoing brouhaha between Poco Lee and Portable, Yhemo Lee has shed light on the grey area and reason for uploading the Zazu song using the dancer's account.

Yhemi Lee hinted that the song needed to be released as soon as possible and Portable doesn't have digital stores account.

Insider speaks on Zazu proceeds. Credit: @poco_lee @portableble_omololami1

Source: Instagram

He further made it known that Poco Lee is not out to reprive Portable of his proceeds from the song as they will be sharing it accordingly.

"Poco lee is not eating Portable’s money, Poco lee only posted The Zazoo song on his own music channels because portable does not have his own personal music channels and the song needed to be dropped ASAP."

Reactions

Nigerians have slammed Yhemo Lee over his comments and said it doesn't take too long to set up music channels.

Legit.ng picked some of the reactions, read below:

Dihnex:

"How long does it take to setup a music channel just asking? Abi dem dey need birth Certificate and Court affidavit."

Odenigbo_official:

"When they can’t share $3k wey him see for eye na audiomark him go sabi?"

Goodgod9670:

"Portable don’t have a platform but don’t ripp him."

Sisi_nene:

"Why did he not open an acc account for him immediately."

Iyemizee:

"Which song did poco lee drop before? how many singles."

King.mufassa:

“They song needed to be dropped ASAP” why una no open music channel for am ASAP. Una just chop the boy for broad day light."

