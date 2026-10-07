Nollywood actress Yetunde Barnabas spoke out after her new film Ojise (Prophet) drew accusations of disrespecting traditional religion

Traditionalist Abiola Oladeyi Rosanwo sparked the controversy with a viral Facebook post calling for the movie's release to be paused

Barnabas defended the film, saying it was inspired by the life of Moses Orimolade and intended to celebrate faith and culture

Nollywood actress Yetunde Barnabas has broken her silence over mounting controversy surrounding her latest film, Ojise (Prophet), after some viewers accused the production of undermining traditional religion.

The backlash was ignited by a viral Facebook post from traditionalist Abiola Oladeyi Rosanwo, who raised concerns about the film's portrayal of Isese practices after watching it. Rosanwo argued that knowledgeable practitioners of traditional religion should be involved in film censorship processes whenever movies touch on Isese beliefs, sacred traditions, or traditional offices.

Yetunde Barnabas's new movie faces criticism from traditionalists. Credit: yetundebarnabas

Source: Instagram

"I strongly believe it is high time knowledgeable Onisese are included in the appropriate film censorship and classification processes, especially when movies portray Isese, our practices, beliefs, traditional offices and status, or sacred traditions. There should be proper consultation and clarification before such portrayals are approved for public consumption," she wrote in part.

Barnabas defends Ojise

Sharing a clip from the movie set on Wednesday, September 7, Barnabas pushed back firmly, insisting she has always championed both Isese and Christianity through her work. She explained that the film draws from her personal encounter with Cherubim and Seraphim worship music, an experience she described as spiritually transformative.

"I have always been different and unique with the kind of movies I make and that's my own niche. In fact I believe I have supported and promoted Ìṣẹ̀ṣe in my own little way through my movies because I have always drawn inspiration from our culture, traditions, and spirituality," she wrote.

The actress also revealed that the film is rooted in the real-life story of Moses Orimolade, a revered Nigerian spiritual figure, and that the entire cast and crew felt an unusual presence on set throughout production.

Actress issues warning amid curses

While Barnabas said she welcomed constructive criticism from viewers, she drew a sharp line at what she described as outright hatred and curses directed at her over the film.

Yetunde Barnabas welcomed criticism of Ojise but condemned curses directed at her. Credit: yetundebarnas.

Source: Instagram

"I honestly do not understand why criticism has to become curses, hatred, and wishing evil upon another person. And for this reason once Again AJEFUNKE you will not go scort free," she wrote, directly addressing a critic she referred to as "Ajefunke."

She maintained that the film's purpose was to preach the gospel, inspire audiences, and celebrate faith, while standing firm in her creative approach to storytelling.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Yetunde Barnabas faced backlash over her decision to rename her forthcoming movie from ‘Yemoja’ to ‘Olokun’, which drew criticism from Yoruba traditionalists.

Yetunde Barnabas' social media post, addressing claims about her movie Ojise, is below:

Yetunde Barnabas celebrates her husband

Legit.ng previously reported that in celebration of her husband's success, Yetunde Barnabas bombarded her social media page with pictures.

She congratulated her hubby while thanking God for helping him through such a long, arduous season. Yetunde wrote: "Way to Go GOD is the Greatest Congratulations My Champ.

Source: Legit.ng