BBNaija Season 11 concluded after 70 days, with Temi Nkem emerging as winner amid muted public enthusiasm

Winner Temi Nkem had yet to cross 200k Instagram followers days after winning, unlike past stars such as Laycon

Music executive Ubi Franklin publicly raised concerns about the show's fading cultural relevance, calling for reinvention

The curtain fell on Big Brother Naija season 11 after 70 days on air, with Temi Nkem walking away as the winner of the "Show Ya Self" edition. But rather than celebrations dominating the conversation, many Nigerians found themselves asking a more sobering question: does the country still care about reality television?

Days after her victory, Temi Nkem had yet to cross 200,000 followers on Instagram, a number that starkly contrasts with the explosive social media gains enjoyed by past winners. In 2020, Laycon (Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba) rode his BBNaija Lockdown win to enormous fame, with his fanbase and music career surging almost immediately. Former housemates like Mercy Eke, Whitemoney, Erica Nlewedim, and Tacha continue to command loyal followings years after their stints on the show.

Temi Nkem, Laycon are among the past winners of BBNaija reality TV show. Credit: bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

Music executive Ubi Franklin weighed in publicly, posting a viral tweet in which he compared BBNaija to a once-dominant artist who still has fans but has lost the cultural buzz that made them impossible to ignore.

He acknowledged the show as a strong brand while warning that its grip on mainstream conversation has weakened, and he urged organisers to seriously consider reinventing the format.

Following the conversation online, Legit.ng, in this article, takes a look at reasons Nigerians are losing interest in reality television.

1. Worsening economic climate

Several factors appear to be driving the audience away. Nigeria's worsening economic climate has forced many households to slash discretionary spending, and pay-TV subscriptions are often among the first casualties. When budgets are stretched across food, rent and transport, live reality TV becomes a luxury rather than a routine.

2. Repeated content

The format itself has also grown familiar. After several seasons of the same tasks, house dramas and weekend parties, many viewers feel there is little left to surprise them. Organisers may need to overhaul the model entirely to recapture attention.

Gulder Ultimate Search has not broadcast a new edition since Season 12 in 2021.

Source: Instagram

3. Competition with digital content creators

Digital content creators now compete aggressively for the same eyeballs. YouTube, TikTok and Facebook offer free or low-cost entertainment around the clock, giving audiences an easy alternative to scheduled TV programming.

4. Moral and cultural objections

This has also played a role. In 2025, activist lawyer Maduabuchi Idam filed a formal petition with the National Broadcasting Commission demanding the ban or strict regulation of BBNaija, citing the show's permissive content. His petition threatened legal action within 30 days if no steps were taken, reflecting a broader segment of Nigerian society uncomfortable with aspects of the show's content.

5. Shift in age-grade

Finally, the audience is simply ageing. Many who followed reality shows passionately from the mid-2000s were students at the time. Today, those same viewers are part of the workforce, with far less time to commit to weeks-long television formats.

Nigeria once had a thriving reality TV culture built around shows like Gulder Ultimate Search, Nigerian Idol and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Recapturing that energy will require more than nostalgia; it will take fresh ideas.

Araga, Abi reflect on BBNaija exit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that evicted BBNaija housemates Araga and Abi reflected on their experiences in the reality show, discussing relationships, personal growth and life after the house.

Araga said he did not find love because he is not a “lover boy” and described his experience as neutral, while highlighting his friendship with Timi.

Abi said the show helped her become bolder, despite being emotional and feeling challenged by other housemates over some of her comments.

Source: Legit.ng