A lady known as Aje Funke called out Nollywood actress Yetunde Barnabas over her movie Ojise in a video posted on Monday, October 5, 2026

Aje Funke accused Barnabas of copying another actress's film and questioned whether anyone censors her work before release

Fans joined the conversation online, with many sharing strong opinions about the actress's filmmaking style

Nollywood actress Yetunde Barnabas found herself at the centre of public criticism after a woman identified as Aje Funke took to Instagram on Monday, October 5, 2026, to blast the actress over her recent film, Ojise.

In the video shared on her Instagram page, Aje Funke was blunt about her disappointment, questioning why Barnabas felt the need to churn out several movies in a year without ensuring each one met a basic standard of quality.

Reactions as Aje Funke drags Yetunde Barnabas over movie Ojise, questions her advisers. Photo credit@ajefunke/@yewandebarnabas

Source: Instagram

She argued that quantity without meaning was a waste of resources and a disservice to audiences.

Aje Funke went further, alleging that the film appeared to have been copied from the work of another actress, Papaya, and demanded to know who advised Barnabas before she greenlit such productions. She also questioned whether any censorship process existed for the actress's movies.

Angels cooking fried rice? Fans raise eyebrows

One particular detail in the film drew ridicule. Aje Funke pointed out a scene in which angels were depicted cooking fried rice, and she asked plainly where the characters got plates from.

Aje Funke shares her opinion about actress Yetunde Barnabas. Photo credit@yetundebarnaba

Source: Instagram

She also claimed she had previously commented on Barnabas's social media page expressing excitement about a sequel to another project, suggesting the actress may have lifted her story idea directly from fan comments.

Her parting shot was sharp: she accused Barnabas of spending money carelessly, as though it came without effort.

Here is the Instagram video of Aje Funke speaksing about Yetunde Barnaba's movie:

Fans back the criticism online

The video struck a chord, and many social media users voiced their own opinions about the actress's body of work.

@olabisi_xx_ commented:

"How will a sensible person watch yetunde's movie Howwwwww?"

@teniola_ajanaku wrote:

"I would rather watch luxury ewure"

@bcblaq shared:

"I like her personally but her movie."

@uncle_yomiie said:

"I don't know why she no dey buy story instead as I like ham reach but her movie omo."

@harderolar86 reacted:

"Yetunde film na like Indian movies she won't listen, next week she go produce another one."

@baby_toyor added:

"He be like say this woman Dey among eleye oo because the way she took it personal"

Yetunde Barnabas celebrates her husband

Legit.ng previously reported that in celebration of her husband's success, Yetunde Barnabas bombarded her social media page with pictures.

She congratulated her hubby while thanking God for helping him through such a long, arduous season. Yetunde wrote: "Way to go, GOD is the Greatest. Congratulations, My Champ.

Source: Legit.ng