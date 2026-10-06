Tanzanian socialite Poshy Queen released a video purportedly showing private Instagram DMs she allegedly received from the late Wicknell Chivayo

The messages, which Poshy Queen claims began arriving in May 2019, included compliments and attempts to connect with her over several years

Poshy Queen's decision to go public with the chats following Chivayo's death has sparked widespread debate about her timing and motives

A Tanzanian socialite who goes by the name Poshy Queen has stirred significant online conversation after releasing footage allegedly showing private Instagram messages she received from the late Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

The video, filmed in what appears to be a bedroom with white bedding and curtains in view, features a friend of Poshy Queen scrolling through the alleged direct messages on a smartphone screen. The content is candid in style, resembling the kind of social media exposé content that typically goes viral.

Tanzanian socialite Poshy Queen leaks chats she received from Chivayo. Photo: Wicknell Chivayo, Poshy Queen. Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

According to Poshy Queen, the first messages reportedly arrived as far back as May 2019. The messages visible on screen allegedly include compliments such as "you are beautiful" and "you are so perfect," alongside apparent attempts by the sender to establish a closer connection. Poshy Queen maintains that despite receiving these messages repeatedly over several years, she never responded or showed any interest in return.

Chivayo's death and the timing controversy

The release of the alleged chats came in the immediate aftermath of Chivayo's tragic death. The prominent businessman, widely known by his nickname "Sir Wicknell," died on September 30 when a private helicopter he was travelling in crashed in the Marondera rural area, roughly 70 kilometres east of Harare. All five people on board lost their lives, including Chivayo, his wife Lucy Muteke, two pilots and a security aide. The group had been returning to Harare after a visit to the family's rural home in Gandami, Chikomba district.

Popular socialite claims Wicknell Chivayo repeatedly sent her messages. Credit: sirwicknell

Source: Twitter

The choice to share the alleged messages so soon after his death has attracted considerable criticism, with many people online questioning why Poshy Queen felt the moment was appropriate, particularly given the grief surrounding his family. Chivayo was one of Zimbabwe's most recognisable and controversial public figures, known for his extravagant lifestyle, political ties and high-profile displays of wealth.

Watch the leaked DM video that sparked the controversy:

Wicknell Chivayo and wife give their lives to Christ

Legit.ng reported that a video showing Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Lulu Mutek, attending a church service where Apostle Joshua Selman was ministering resurfaced online days after their deaths.

The couple reportedly died in a helicopter crash on September 30, 2026. In the resurfaced footage, Chivayo and his wife were seen raising their hands during an altar call as they appeared to respond to an invitation to accept Christ at the House of Treasures Church Conference.

The video attracted renewed attention online, with social media users reflecting on the couple’s appearance at the Christian gathering shortly before their deaths

Source: Legit.ng