Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe announced she would attend the Agbara Nla screening at Ikeja City Mall's Silverbird Cinemas on Tuesday

Aigbe revealed the movie had been stuck in her head since it opened in cinemas, showing her excitement ahead of the outing

The actress offered to cover all expenses for 2 lucky fans she selected to join her on a special movie date

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has announced she will be attending a screening of the much-talked-about film Agbara Nla at Silverbird Cinemas, Ikeja City Mall, Lagos, and she is bringing fans along for the ride.

She shared the news on Instagram on Monday, October 5, 2026, revealing she planned to be at the cinema by 6 pm on Tuesday. More excitingly, she disclosed she had already selected two fans to join her on an all-expenses-paid movie date.

Mercy Aigbe shares how she feels about watching Agabra Nla again. Credit: realmercyaigbe/agbaranla

Source: Instagram

"Don't forget I am picking 2 of my special fans for a movie date, all treat on ME!!" she wrote in the post.

Mercy Aigbe gushes over Agbara Nla

Beyond the fan giveaway, Aigbe made no secret of her genuine enthusiasm for the movie. She admitted the movie's signature soundtrack had refused to leave her mind since Agbara Nla first hit cinemas, adding that she had been counting down to see it.

"AYAMATANGA has been ringing in my head since this movie opened at the cinema! I couldn't wait to get back home to go see it," she wrote.

The film is a remake of the beloved Original Mount Zion production and has been generating significant buzz across Nigeria. Agbara Nla shattered Nollywood preview records, with filmmaker Mike Bamiloye's son reacting to the milestone.

Mercy Aigbe shares her plans for Mount Zion movie Agbara Nla. Credit: realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

See Mercy Aigbe's original post about Agbara Nla on Instagram below:

Reactions as Mercy Aigbe supports Agbara Nla movie

Mercy Aigbe's post drew warm reactions from followers and those connected to the production on Instagram:

@extyperfections wrote:

"Thank you for the support"

@_shop_ife commented:

"I just Dey scream wow wow wow 🤩 😍🔥🔥"

@iamdoctorrotex said:

"Mummy you won't carry me your boy along ni"

@odunolaafo wrote:

"@damilolamikebamiloye Thank Mama. God bless you 👏mummy Michelle, the body of Christ is grateful for your kind gesture 😍"

@pampam__mediaguy observed:

"Everybody is watching Agbara Nla"

Mercy Aigbe shares why she dumped Christianity

Legit.ng previously reported that Mercy Aigbe opened up about her decision to change her faith from Christianity to Islam.

She spoke about how religion helped her bond better with her husband, Kazim Adeoti. She also talked about Adekaz's first wife kicking against her marriage to her husband.

Mercy Aigbe noted that the decision to become a Muslim came from the love she had for her husband, and it was a voluntary one, as she has always been liberal with religion.

Source: Legit.ng