Mount Zion Film Productions released Agbara Nla: The Return in Nigerian cinemas on Thursday, October 1, 2026

Videos of viewers speaking in tongues and singing worship songs inside cinemas began circulating on social media after its debut

One social media user described the film's impact as 'an overflow of Heaven' and urged Christians not to miss it

Cinema halls across Nigeria turned into what many are calling impromptu revival grounds after Mount Zion Film Productions released its highly anticipated Christian film, Agbara Nla: The Return, on Thursday, October 1, 2026.

Videos that began circulating on social media show cinema-goers speaking in tongues, singing worship songs, and experiencing what viewers described as moments of spiritual deliverance, all while the film was still playing on screen. The clips filmed at various cinemas nationwide quickly gained traction online, drawing widespread reactions from the Christian community.

Videos of people watching Agbara Nla movie at cinemas make waves online. Credit: mikebamiloye

Source: Instagram

One of the posts gaining significant attention was shared by @yeshuachanan on X, showing the scenes in Akure. The user urged followers to see the film for themselves, warning that no description or spoiler could do it justice.

"I assure you, we are in the days of His power! Don't sleep on it; this is not a movie; it's an overflow of Heaven, a release of revival, a conduit of outbreak. Go see Agbara Nla, iroyin o to afojuba. Nobody can describe it accurately for you, attempts to do spoilers will fail," the user wrote.

See the post that sparked the conversation below:

Another clip from a cinema in Lagos is below:

A clip from another cinema is below:

Mount Zion Film Productions' legacy

Agbara Nla: The Return is a production of Mount Zion Film Productions, the Christian film ministry founded by veteran filmmaker Mike Bamiloye. The ministry has long been associated with faith-based storytelling that carries strong evangelical themes. Bamiloye's son previously made headlines when he fired back at critics who accused Mount Zion Films of engaging in cultural warfare through its productions.

People seen speaking in tongues at cinemas while watching Agbara Nla. Credit: mikebamiloye.

Source: Instagram

The film's premiere on Nigeria's Independence Day, October 1, seems to have added significance for many viewers, with several describing the timing as intentional and spiritually symbolic.

Mike Bamiloye warns about social media usage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mike Bamiloye cautioned internet users about their conduct on various social media platforms.

The veteran actor warned that believers will stand before the judgment throne to explain how they used their accounts.

His teachings sparked diverse online reactions as some netizens noted how people use platforms to tear down religious leaders.

Source: Legit.ng