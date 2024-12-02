Mide Martins recently received an award as the Best Actress Of The Year Award during an event organised by Adekola Odunlade

In the clip, she appreciated God for his gift and his grace and also thanked her husband for all he had done for her

She knelt while saying all as her fans were so impressed with what she had to say and hailed her

Nollywood actress Mide Martins made lovers go green with envy with what she publicly did for her husband at an award ceremony.

The mother of two who lifted her husband at the airport months ago was seen kneeling on stage to thank her man.

According to her, her husband had stood by her over the years since her mother passed on. She sang his praises to high heavens as her colleagues screamed in excitement.

Mide Martins appreciates God

In the recording, the movie star also thanked God for being her pillar and support all through the years.

Mide Martins appreciated her colleague, Odunlade Adekola, for the award given to her.

Recall that Martins had always shown appreciation to her husband in different unique ways. She lifted him up after he gave her birthday gift a few months ago.

See the video here:

What fans said about Mide Martins

Reactions have trailed the video of Martins at the award ceremony. Here are some of the comments below:

@ms_chrysos:

"It’s high time they began giving Mide her flowers ooo. This is so sweet."

@official_shaddashhair:

"That’s my woman. Well deserved."

@olu3989:

"Such a pleasant couple. God will continue to bless your home I love u both."

@golden_s_f:

"Any Yoruba movie I see Mide Martins and Wumi Toriola I must watch oCongratulations mama."

@wonsebolatan_holuwalift:

"Well deserved. She dey always deliver."

@mhizanrinola:

"See as I dey blush."

@oluwagentleb:

"She really deserved it more wins."

@iam_davidoladapo:

"Awwww."

@its_gloryteee:

"She’s so humble."

@opey_opey200:

"Midd is s good woman. God bless her home. Bset couple."

Mide Martins, Afeez mark wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting how Afeez Owo and his wife, Mide Martins, celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary.

To make it memorable, Afeez took to his social media timeline to share a throwback picture of himself and his wife.

He also shared a cute video of them having fun while noting that they made it this far despite all odds.

