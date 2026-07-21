Bursaspor president Enes Çelik confirmed Kelechi Iheanacho's guaranteed salary figure during a pre-season press conference in Turkey

The Super Eagles forward signed a three-year deal with the Turkish club after leaving Celtic at the end of the 2025/2026 season

Çelik said negotiations with Iheanacho lasted 40 days and praised the quality the Nigerian brings relative to his cost

Bursaspor president Enes Çelik has confirmed that Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho will earn a guaranteed salary of €1.4 million per year (N2.2 billion) following his move to the Turkish club on a three-year contract.

Çelik made the disclosure at a press conference held at Topuk Yaylası, where Bursaspor are currently based for their preseason training camp.

Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho has completed a transfer to Turkish 1. Lig club Bursaspor. Photo by Craig Williamson

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian forward, who joins the club until the summer of 2029, arrived after parting ways with Scottish champions Celtic, despite reports the club had wanted to keep him after a productive 2025/2026 campaign.

How Iheanacho's deal came together

According to the Daily Record, Çelik said the pursuit of Iheanacho was far from straightforward, crediting several people within the club's structure for making the signing possible.

"We have been in contact with Kelechi Iheanacho for 40 days," Çelik said. "It was a bit difficult. I just watched his training session in terms of shooting. He feels different."

"Furkan Akın had serious contacts regarding the Iheanacho transfer. I thank them all. I thank our football department and our Administrative Manager."

Iheancho left Celtic after the club chose not to activate an extension clause in his contract, even as talks over a new arrangement had been ongoing.

The former Leicester City and Sevilla forward ends his stint in Scotland, having contributed significantly to their domestic double, despite dealing with fitness concerns at various points during the season.

How much will Iheanacho earn?

Çelik was open about the financial terms, while also defending the deal as a sound investment relative to what other clubs in the league are spending, Afrik-Foot reports.

"It was important to handle it in a way that was in Bursaspor's best interests. Iheanacho has a guaranteed salary agreement with us of 1.4 million euros," he said.

"We made a 3-year agreement. There are players in our league who earn 2.2 million euros but are not even half as good as Iheanacho. We are also considering the club's financial structure."

With Bursaspor set to compete in the 2026/2027 Turkish Super Lig season, Iheanacho will be expected to carry a significant share of the club's attacking load, building on the confidence he regained during his time in Scotland.

Iheanacho rejects Celtic offer for Bursaspor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Iheanacho's unexpected move to Bursaspor in Turkey after rejecting a contract extension from Celtic.

This decision not only marks a new chapter in his career but also showcases his willingness to seek greater financial rewards and challenges in a competitive environment.

Source: Legit.ng