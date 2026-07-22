A woman who moved to Canada at age two held dual US-Canada citizenship and decided to give up her American status

She explained in a TikTok video that US citizens living abroad are still required to file American tax returns every single year

Despite a tax treaty between the two countries preventing double taxation, she still paid a second accountant annually to handle the US paperwork

A dual citizen who relocated to Canada as a toddler has gone viral after sharing the moment she formally renounced her United States citizenship, citing the ongoing administrative and financial burden of cross-border tax obligations as her reason.

The woman, known on TikTok as @mimilapoop, filmed herself taking the official oath to give up her American citizenship and posted the footage online, where it quickly attracted widespread attention.

Lady renounces US citizenship after living in Canada, explains why. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: TikTok/mimilapoop, Getty Images/Marcia Straub

Source: Getty Images

Why she walked away from US citizenship

In her video, she explained that despite having spent virtually her entire life in Canada, the US government still required her to file federal tax returns annually, a rule that applies to all American citizens regardless of where they reside in the world.

"Today, I take the oath to renounce my US citizenship. I moved to Canada when I was two years old, so why was I still filing US taxes? Because I moved to Canada," she said.

A tax treaty between the United States and Canada meant she was never charged twice on the same income, so the financial hit was not as severe as it might have been. The real frustration lay elsewhere.

@mimilapoop added:

"Canada and the US have a tax treaty, so I was not taxed twice for the same income, but I was still paying a second accountant every year to deal with the US side, and things like having a TFSA in Canada make it less straightforward."

A Permanent and Deliberate Decision

A Tax-Free Savings Account, or TFSA, is a registered investment account available to Canadian residents that offers tax-sheltered growth on savings and investments. For American citizens living in Canada, holding one can create additional complications under US reporting requirements, as the Internal Revenue Service does not recognise it with the same tax-exempt status that Canada grants it.

In her TikTok video, she made it clear that the decision was not one she arrived at quickly or casually. "Renouncing US citizenship is permanent, and I don't take it lightly," she said, acknowledging the weight of what she was giving up.

Watch the full video of her explanation below.

Nigerian man becomes Canadian

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man became a Canadian citizen years after sacrificing his own comfort to give his children a better future.

According to the report, he sold some of his properties in 2014 to send his children to Canada. Years later, he proudly became a Canadian citizen himself, with his daughter celebrating the milestone in an emotional video shared on TikTok.

Source: Legit.ng