Nollywood celebrity couple, Mide Martins and her husband, Afeez Owo, made headlines over their recent display on social media

Afeez Owo impressed Mide Martins with the gift he gave to her on her birthday, and the actress’ reaction drew attention

Many netizens were amused by what Mide Martins did to her husband after seeing what he gave her, and they reacted

Nigerian celebrity couple Mide Martins and Afeez Owo got people talking over their birthday celebration.

The couple turned a new age on the same day, April 13, 2025, and Afeez Owo excited Mide Martins with the gift he gave her.

A video posted on Mide Martins’ official Instagram page showed the moment her husband handed her a black bag and told her to open it. According to Afeez Owo, whatever his wife saw inside the bag belonged to her.

Mide Martins lifts husband Afeez Owo off the ground. Photos: @Mydemartins

Source: Instagram

Mide Martins quickly opened the black purse and removed the bottle of perfume that was inside. However, what got her screaming excitedly was when she saw the foreign currencies in the bag.

Afeez Owo had given his wife some pound notes as she turned a new age. In reaction to the gift, Mide Martins started to scream and made a move to hug her husband. However, what was meant to be a hug turned into her lifting her husband into the air and turning him around.

The children in the background were heard laughing and screaming excitedly at the display between their parents. Mide Martins also accompanied the video with a caption where she showered praises on her man.

Mide Martins shares video of moment she carried her husband Afeez Owo. Photo: @mydemartins

Source: Instagram

The actress said she doesn’t know how to thank her husband enough and she asked her fans to pray for him. See the clip below:

Reactions as Mide Martins carries her husband

The video of Mide Martins carrying her husband and turning him around over what he gave her on her birthday got netizens talking after the clip went viral. Some social media users talked about the way women love money:

Marley_rhap_ said:

“She like money ehn 😂more years ma❤️ more blessings and more money to daddy.”

Iamyetundeodunsi said:

“Aunty mide and money na 5&6😂.”

Justcallme_kaffy wrote:

“😂😂and the award of best in carrying her husband goes to Aunty Mide 😂.”

Oyin_jay_ said:

“The kids will never forget, u go dey her mummy carried daddy.”

Debbiecherriee said:

“Mumcy n money 😂😂🤣🤣🤣u deserves it mama 😍😍😍😍.”

Official_naana wrote:

“This is so beautiful to watch. Film the gift, film the carry, film the children's laughter😂.”

Zheeka_o said:

“Money makes women happy 😂period 🤭.”

Ayan_huncho said:

“bro was feeling like a princess up in the air.”

Mimiliciousgold wrote:

“So beautiful to watch 💯.”

Eckovista said:

“Things we should promote! Successful marriages and relationships! No be everytime NEE idibia or broken marriages!”

Ewatomilola_beaut wrote:

“My gender and money, we too love am😂.”

Mide Martins kneels to thank husband

Meanwhile, in December 2024, Legit.ng reported that Mide Martins made lovers go green with envy with what she publicly did for her husband at an award ceremony.

The mother of two was seen kneeling on stage to thank him.

According to her, her husband had stood by her over the years since her mother passed on. She sang his praises to high heavens as her colleagues screamed in excitement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng