S'dumo Mtshali revealed that fans still address him by his character name, Jonasi Gomora, long after The Polygamist dropped on Netflix

The actor said he read the script repeatedly to grasp the responsibility of playing a character he knew would cast him in a 'seriously bad light'

S'dumo also addressed a viral TikTok post where fans confused his fictional role with real life, urging viewers to let actors play other characters

South African actor S'dumo Mtshali has opened up about the very real price of playing one of Netflix's most despised TV characters, admitting that the line between him and Jonasi Gomora has become uncomfortably blurry for some fans.

Speaking in a CNN sit-down interview that surfaced on TikTok on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, Mtshali and his co-star Gugu Gumede, who played his wife, Joyce, discussed the runaway success of 'The Polygamist' and what it has meant for both of them personally and professionally.

The Polygamist Star S’dumo Mtshali speaks about popular Jonasi Gomora character. Credit: S'dumo Mtshali

Source: Instagram

During the interview, S'dumo revealed that strangers regularly approach him and address him as "Yoh" or "Jonasi," rather than by his actual name.

He recalled coming across a TikTok post where someone had shared a clip from 'The Polygamist' and commented that "Joyce has moved on with the minister," treating the fictional storyline as though it were real.

"Come on, guys, give us... we can't do other work, we can't do other characters," he said, laughing at the situation before acknowledging the broader significance of it all.

S'dumo Mtshali on Playing Jonasi Gomora

When asked whether he was prepared to claim the title of the most hated man on Netflix, Mtshali did not flinch. "I'll own the title. It's okay for now," he said plainly.

"I understood that this responsibility with this character is going to put me in a bad light. A seriously bad light. But the story needs to be told," he said.

Mtshali also drew a sharp distinction between Jonasi's behaviour and the broader subject of polygamy, which he had explored in previous projects.

"This isn't polygamy. This is... this is dirt," he said, bursting into laughter.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Olakunle Churchill joined the list of public figures who reacted to the Jonasi Gomora character from the trending Netflix movie, The Polygamist.

Reactions as The Polygamist Star S’dumo Mtshali finally speaks about the price he paid after acting Jonasi Gomora. Credit: S’dumo Mtshali

Source: Instagram

Reacting to Jonasi Gomora's character, Olakunle Churchill wrote: “Haba, Jonasi Gomora," a comment that sparked reactions due to his personal life.

Watch the CNN interview that sparked the conversation on TikTok below:

How netizens reacted

Read the comments on Facebook below:

Shiro Muitung'u wrote:

"Jonassi is a fire that burns from afar."

Mercy Makhanu commented:

"the same applies to women towards their men."

Sylvia Sly wrote:

"Joy is still in love, look at how she looks at Jonasi."

Davido rejects Jonasi tag

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido sparked hilarious reactions after publicly shutting down comparisons to Jonasi Gomora, the controversial polygamist protagonist in South African Netflix hit series The Polygamist.

In a light-hearted video, the Nigerian hit maker was spotted with a female fan who asked him to share his opinion about the movie.

In a sharp response, Davido declared with a grin,

" People that were calling me Jonasi, I am not Jonasi."

Source: Legit.ng